Wizards HC was Right About Preseason Khris Middleton Prediction- Just Not How we Expected
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It was only a few weeks ago when some of the most exciting Washington Wizards buzz surrounded their revamped bench, a cluster of prospects and veterans who collectively-profiled as a highly-helpful supporting group for the starters.
Beyond starters-turned-reserves like Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson, the Wizards' youth movement remained flanked by Will Riley and Bub Carrington, as well as a few contributing veterans in Justin Champagnie, Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton. And as interesting as the idea of overwhelming opponents with depth of talent sounded to fans bracing for a winning breakthrough, only so many players can realistically-carve out regular roles in a serious nightly rotation.
Middleton was one of the most popular early guesses to miss the lineup's cut, with his late-offseason sign-and-trade return closer-resembling a rotation-extending veteran with institutional familiarity than an attempt at snagging a real piece. He'd spent parts of the previous two seasons in Washington before returning on his own terms, with interest between player and organization sounding highly-mutual entering the season; head coach Brian Keefe was even quoted saying "Trust me, Khris Middleton is going to be a big part of what we do this year" on media day.
That sounded a tad ambitious for the 35-year-old, who'd started to look his age over his last few D.C. campaigns, but a month into the season, it's hard to argue with Keefe's foresight. Following a quick benching and some surprising rotational developments, Middleton has somehow bounced right back to chewing regular possessions alongside the trusted guns, sliding into just the stabilizing role that seemed borderline-unthinkable at the start of this month.
Middleton's Rapid-Fire Redemption Arc Checkpoints
Introduced early-on as a sure-handed member of Washington's second-unit, he averaged 16 minutes per game over the Wizards' first four contests, but scored just three total buckets over that span. Fast forward to his mid-November re-activation, where he's collected three field goals in every outing since commiting further to his spot-up role.
Where he was a mess in October, looking about as hobbled as we should have expected him to be this deep into his career with as many injuries and surgeries under his belt as he does, he's been a much-needed energy-supplier as a battle-tested reserve. He's been so noticeably helpful, in fact, that he's seen his minutes surge in direct spite of reeling teammates like Carrington and Johnson.
While Middleton can only do so much to recreate Johnson's shooting volume and movement speed, Carrington hasn't been providing much outside of his perimeter-lingering play-finishing. His older, slightly bigger positional peer is less afraid to wander within the confines of the 3-point arc, and made good use of his return to the lineup last weekend with off-ball playmaking to keep the ball moving. It helped that his jumper, once a staple of his game, holds up in limited usage, and proven enough for Keefe to pass the DNP baton from Middleton over the Carrington in their last win.
The Wizards desperately needed someone willing to change their tired formula for the positive, and Middleton sensed the absence of grit and toughness before channeling that willingness to win into his recent performances. "Of course I'm gonna make mistakes, but effort and the right intent is there," he told On SI earlier this week. "I'm just trying to be an example. Boxing out, doing the little things that's kept me in this league for a very long time, anything that can help this team win."
He's offering similar glimmers of professionalism that could be regularly spotted over Wizards stints past, before it was quite so obvious that he's a bench hand by this point in his accomplished career.
Middleton was a regular starter with the Wizards right up until the day he was directly traded for Anthony Davis, his former 2012 NBA Draft classmate and who now joins the wing as two of the few relied-upon vets on this team. Last year's version of Middleton wasn't grinding out the minutes like he once did, but he would regularly emerge in fourth quarters to introduce a bit more proven shot-making and crunch-time feel than most of his younger coworkers could match.
Washington's tweaked coaching staff is still figuring out how to best deploy their aging role player, as he's regularly come out hot over the last few games before the wear of the NBA's pace inevitably chews away at his mobile gait. He certainly doesn't feel like a sustainable solution, exposing the situation that Keefe finds himself in as he hurriedly shuffles through the second-stringers lining his pine.
When he introduced Middleton back to the media in September, the cheaply-re-signed Middleton was advertised as more of a luxury than a key on-court asset. But now that we've seen as many pieces disappoint as we have, it's hard not to hear the coach's bold statement that he'd be a big part of the Wizards mission in a different light. He's been a Band-Aid to the rocky locker room and effort vacuum, suddenly-embodying the "I accidentally became important at work" trope that fans hoped he'd never again have to occupy in bracing for the rebuild's next steps.
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Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.Follow henryjbr_sports