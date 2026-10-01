Bilal Coulibaly Remains Unworried About Ongoing Wizards Extension Wait

Tim McMahon summarized Bilal Coulibaly's place in the league as concisely as any national analyst ever has this summer.

When the NBA insider conducted a re-draft of the 2023 prospect pool alongside his "The Hoop Collective" podcast co-hosts, he referred to the inaugural chip of the Washington Wizards' rebuild as merely a "concept of a player." Despite complimenting his size and athleticism, he couldn't look away from his lack of positive statistical strides within his "god-awful development situation."

Hoop Collective did a 2023 redraft today. Fair to say they are not into Bilal Coulibaly 👎 @BannedMacMahon called him still only a "concept of a player"



Also called the Wiz a "god awful development situation"... SMH



Full redraft below ⏬️ pic.twitter.com/aCmR0IWX8H — Jared (@Free_Thinking1) August 7, 2026

The stringy French wing has been allowed to quietly struggle while figuring it out within the Wizards' attempt at setting a youthful foundation, but with one unmoving contract extension deadline looming, the franchise that's repeatedly voiced patience in nonlinear growth models will have to make a tough decision on whether to further invest in the Coulibaly experiment. He, too, knows this, and remains locked in on what he can control in awaiting a decision between parties.

"I'm just focused on basketball. Just being out here with the guys, it's gonna build chemistry and stuff like that, even though I'm not really thinking about everything that comes around, all the talking," he told On SI at the Wizards' media day. "Just focused on bettering myself and making the team better, too."

Coulibaly's Navigation of Rivaling Extension News

Unfortunately for Coulibaly, some of his fellow draft classmates from three summers back have already received their own contractual faith indicators. And with Washington only having until the start of this month's regular season tip-off before negotiations are suspended until the following offseason, there has to be some kind of in-house incentive to make their position clear.

He's likely looking at something resembling a four-year deal in which he'd earn between $15-20 annually, even if his chances of cracking the Wizards' starting five remain slim. Consider that offer as a prize for the defensive and play-finishing chops he's flexed to go along with the occasional glimpses of dynamic scoring, even if he'll be generally-restricted to something resembling a 3&D role alongside Trae Young and co.

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That should give him all of the necessary runway to prove himself as a useful supplementary piece on a competent team, a dream the Wizards finally have a shot at chasing with the talent to ease Coulibaly's self-creation burden. Should Washington back off of providing their patient zero with that low-risk olive branch, though, there's very little that anyone involved can publicly do before Coulibaly hits free agency next year.

That's where Coulibaly's confidence comes in. As he implied, such bigger-picture decisions are up to Wizards' management and the players' representation. So long as he goes out there and does his job uniting the still-forming roster with his greatest gifts, he'll find a way to be properly compensated by proving himself beyond that aforementioned conceptual stage.

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