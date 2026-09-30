Anthony Davis Gives Ominous Details About his Future with the Wizards

Washington Wizards media day gave us some insight into how the team will operate this season. The team clearly emphasizes becoming a better defensive unit, as Brian Keefe has talked about it a lot. However, one topic was Anthony Davis and his future with the organization. He did give the media details, but in an ominous way.

When asked by David Aldridge of The Athletic about his long-term future, Davis did not shy away. He was upfront, telling the media he will assess his future when the season is over.

Anthony Davis said he will assess his future with the Wizards when the season is over.



Question asked by @davidaldridgedc. — Ben Strober (@strobersports) September 28, 2026

In general, this makes sense, as Davis has a player option worth nearly $63 million next season. However, the overall aura feels different than it did this offseason. All summer, it seemed like Davis was trying to get a contract extension and guarantee another contract. Yet, he and the team couldn't agree on a deal.

Now, it makes perfect sense why Davis would wait until the season is over to determine his future in Washington. If the two sides continue to disagree on his valuation, he would likely decline his player option and enter free agency.

If Davis does not like his role in DC, he has two options. One is to decline his player option. The other is to pick it up and request a trade. The second option would be best for both parties, as Davis gets his large player option while going to a team that wants him, and the Wizards get assets in return.

The other choice is that Davis likes his situation in Washington and thinks the team will contend. There he can either pick up his option or decline it and instead sign a long-term deal. This scenario has some big issues, though.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main one is the contract's financial side. According to this scribe's calculations, anything over $30 million a year would put Washington in a tough spot for future extensions. If Davis signed for more than that, it would put the team at risk of losing two of Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley. They could keep them all, but they would need to accept major pay cuts or not progress as players.

The future itself is filled with fog down a forked road regarding Davis. One direction leads to him leaving in the future, and the other has him staying yet sacrificing some youth. Wizards fans will know more, though, next summer.

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