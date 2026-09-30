Anthony Davis Gives Ominous Details About his Future with the Wizards
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Washington Wizards media day gave us some insight into how the team will operate this season. The team clearly emphasizes becoming a better defensive unit, as Brian Keefe has talked about it a lot. However, one topic was Anthony Davis and his future with the organization. He did give the media details, but in an ominous way.
When asked by David Aldridge of The Athletic about his long-term future, Davis did not shy away. He was upfront, telling the media he will assess his future when the season is over.
In general, this makes sense, as Davis has a player option worth nearly $63 million next season. However, the overall aura feels different than it did this offseason. All summer, it seemed like Davis was trying to get a contract extension and guarantee another contract. Yet, he and the team couldn't agree on a deal.
Now, it makes perfect sense why Davis would wait until the season is over to determine his future in Washington. If the two sides continue to disagree on his valuation, he would likely decline his player option and enter free agency.
If Davis does not like his role in DC, he has two options. One is to decline his player option. The other is to pick it up and request a trade. The second option would be best for both parties, as Davis gets his large player option while going to a team that wants him, and the Wizards get assets in return.
The other choice is that Davis likes his situation in Washington and thinks the team will contend. There he can either pick up his option or decline it and instead sign a long-term deal. This scenario has some big issues, though.
The main one is the contract's financial side. According to this scribe's calculations, anything over $30 million a year would put Washington in a tough spot for future extensions. If Davis signed for more than that, it would put the team at risk of losing two of Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley. They could keep them all, but they would need to accept major pay cuts or not progress as players.
The future itself is filled with fog down a forked road regarding Davis. One direction leads to him leaving in the future, and the other has him staying yet sacrificing some youth. Wizards fans will know more, though, next summer.
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.