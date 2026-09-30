Trae Young Hopes to Avoid Becoming Wizards' Defensive Distraction

When Trae Young first landed with the Washington Wizards this past January by way of an Atlanta Hawks-initiated midseason dumping, the immediate concern surrounding his chances to revamp his career in D.C. surrounded the chances of his adapting to a new setting.

Sure, his historically-dominant on-ball usage stirred debates regarding his ability to fit into a system already-defined by a litany of touch and development-needy prospects, but regardless of fit, he'll still find a way to leverage his scoring gravity and pinpoint passing into productive playmaking.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His negative defensive impact, though, can't be dismissed quite so easily.

It's a trend that frequently held his Hawks-based lineups back during his ascendance into stardom, with Young's ineffective defensive frame at 6'2 at under 170 pounds combining poorly with a streaky history of effort. He's heard the doubters over the years, clarifying during the spring's end-of-season media availability that he's unwilling to continually bog his teammates down like he has before.

Trae Young: "You could look at me as the weak link defensively, but I'm gonna make sure that's not as loud as it's been [next season]." — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) April 13, 2026

He's already begun reinforcing that point over his first slew of preseason training camp-based appearances in front of Wizards' media, playing the self-aware card in envisioning his place as the smallest member of the rotation to come. Young has the talent around him to help cover up for his defensive showings, telling On SI that “I’m probably gonna be the weak link on our team defensively, but I can still give a lot of effort.”

Last season, Trae Young told me that he was aiming to improve as a defender considering all of his new talent, and he provided some updates on how he envisions slotting in. “I’m probably gonna be the weak link on our team defensively, but I can still give a lot of effort.” pic.twitter.com/FIWj0cRlnj — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) September 29, 2026

The Unique Defensive Pressure on Young's Shoulders

It'll help the longtime point guard's case that he's never been asked to do more than he has to as a rotating help-defender often asked to stay away from deterring other lead perimeter scorers, partially because of how frequently his teams' scoring production falls on his playmaking abilities.

This, too, he understands. "I'm one of the guys that stands out as not being one of the 6'6, 6'7, 6'9 guys, but I'm still able to play in this league because I do something special that a lot of guys can't on the other end."

That's where his new supporting cast can come to his aid. On defense, he'll be armed with stoppers like Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and, theoretically, AJ Dybantsa, rangier wings to keep the perimeter generally-locked. That same positional corps can add to the list of meaningful offensive options alongside Washington's creating bigs in Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, further alleviating Young from feeling like he has to do everything on one particular side of the ball.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The organization's certainly sounded open to the prospect of allowing younger distributors to dip their toes into primary passing responsibilities, notably refusing to prioritize any backup point guard options during this week's Media Day. With the Wizards experimenting with lowering Young's usage rate below 30% by a few ticks, there's a world in which he sustains as that high-feel entry-feeder and pick-and-roll operator while allowing his alternatives to breathe on the ball.

For now, it appears that he's attempting to level the expectations of Washington's fan base, a wise move with defensive improvement surging into the focus of their preseason. The Wizards were last season's bottom-ranked unit by defensive rating, and the need for universal buy-in has been palpable in preparation for the 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Brian Keefe is addressing the media and we're off and running with Media Day 2026:



"Defense is going to be the No. 1 thing... it's going to be a major focus for us. And then offensively, we're going to have multiple playmakers." — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) September 28, 2026

Even if Young doesn't transition into something resembling thicker backcourt disrupting legends like Chris Paul or Gary Payton, he still believes that he can balance that reworked offensive role alongside one of his most talented rosters yet with a higher concentration everywhere else.

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