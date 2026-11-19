Bub Carrington isn't the first member of the Washington Wizards to transition from a nightly regular into a full-time benchwarmer, but that's the scenery change he's had to accept amidst the team's attempts at halting their losing streak. Following a last-second, garbage time entrance in the Memphis Grizzlies debacle, their eighth-straight defeat, he failed to crack the 10-man rotation in Washington's long-awaited breakthrough against the Toronto Raptors.

Carrington wasn't the only reserve limited by head coach Brian Keefe's desperate attempt at improving to 5-10, with Tre Johnson and Deandre Ayton each failing to crack 10 minutes in a game that required all 48 to settle. But for one of the Wizards' longer-tenured prospects, this hook meant a little more; he'd yet to ever miss a game a month into his third season in Washington, seeing one of the game's longest runs of perfect attendance end at the hands of a DNP.

Bub Carrington’s streak of 179 consecutive games played to begin his NBA career has ended.



What a run. pic.twitter.com/RzOi6tEw6n — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 19, 2026

Such a minutes reduction couldn't have been the most comfortable choice for Keefe to make regarding the crowd-favorite, especially considering his energizing start to the season and the 44.4%-effective 3-ball to his name this fall, but such a move had to be done in getting the Wizards back on track.

Comparing Carrington's Struggles to Similarly-Slumping Backups

While Ayton hasn't exactly wowed the fanbase over his brief Washington tenure as one of the least-versatile members of the Wizards' overflowing big man stockpile, the demotions of the guards' were less expected. Johnson, particularly, wasn't expected to shoot as poorly as he has as a scoring specialist, but his hunt to escape the personal slide remains ongoing following his own minutes reduction.

Nov 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) defends during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of his shooting splits- considerably-worse than Carrington's- he's avoided getting all-out benched due to his status as a superior prospect. Even when the usual pull-up maestro is missing on his more ambitious attempts, Johnson's willingness to take matters into his own hands and force the issue with those high-level mechanics and approach is just more impactful than the low-volume Carrington, who's as unwilling to tread into the paint as anyone on Washington's roster. Successful finishes on just four of his 19 2-point tries doesn't exactly scream scoring versatility.

As handy as Carrington's proven to be as a deeper-cut floor-spacer, the dark side of his conservative playstyle reared its ugly head over the latter days of the losing streak. He's only hit on nine threes on 2.3 nightly attempts through mid-November, including just one performance with multiple 3-point makes over the last two weeks.

It certainly hasn't helped his case that the Wizards' biggest needs of recent have largely-centered around the absences of rebounding and defense, hustle-based categories in which Carrington's peaked at "passable." The same indicators for his lack of impact over seasons past haven't gone anywhere, whereas Khris Middleton, the since-revived second-stringer who's stolen much of Carrington's role, has leveraged his experience into activity bursts defined by quick, smart off-ball playmaking, embodying just the grit that the teetering locker room seemed to be lacking.

Vet Khris Middleton still got it 😤



Had them lost 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVPqHJO0HP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026

Carrington's got other issues to face besides his first-ever ostracization from the usual club of contributors and his since-dashed availability streak. Fellow 2024 NBA Draft classmatesKyshawn George and Alex Sarr have recently shined as starters in accepting their own new roles, and they're each dealing with considerably-more lineup factors out of their control than Carrington, who's only asked to shoot and dish when he senses the moments to strike.

A veteran like Middleton was signed as a luxury, not someone who was ever intended on saving Washington's homelier reserve lineups or lead the charge on ending the losing stretch. The Wizards still have a long way to go before they've solved their bench woes, leaving it up to Carrington to re-prove himself as a higher-volume sniper, mismatch-attacker and two-way disruptor.

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