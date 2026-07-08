Wizards' D'Angelo Russell Dilemma Meets Best-Case Scenario Ending

When D'Angelo Russell willingly opted into the final year of his ongoing contract, fans assumed- or, at least, hoped- that the Washington Wizards had a plan for disposing the expendable veteran.

It wouldn't be easy; $6 million for a player who never once reported to D.C. following his inclusion in the Anthony Davis trade would be tough to offload given the Wzards' lack of leverage, but the franchise found a way to make good use of his empty cap hit at a convenient time.

As collateral of Khris Middleton's sign-and-trade maneuver to re-join the Wizards after he, too, was disrupted by the Davis-headlined exchange, the Wizards sent Russell and some future second round draft capital to the Memphis Grizzlies to help facilitate a complicated six-team deal.

As part of the elaborate six-team trade, the Washington Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/J7qwUL5n7r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

And just like that, the Wizards have flipped a dead spot on their depth chart into a familiar face in Middleton, someone with a pronounced scoring/playmaking burst to offer and the willingness to actually deploy it as a contributing member of the 2026-27 squad.

Even if Middleton remains far from his All-Star heyday, Washington escaped DLo's albatross contract guillotine about as cleanly as anyone could have hoped.

What's Next for All Involved Parties?

Middleton, at the very least, is a threat to crack Washington's upcoming rotation, and that alone makes him more of an on-court asset than Russell.

Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The journeyman point guard never had much of a future in a Trae Young-orchestrated situation, though it sounds as if he's remained firm in disallowing his recent travels around the league from bogging him down. He's already given more comments following his move to Memphis than he did during his months-long Washington tenure, clarifying on Instagram that he's "still dangerous."

Even if he were to ball out as a Grizzly and steal a few more years paddling around the NBA, he still leaves Washington with an inadvertent advantage to play around with outside of Middleton's own veteran potential. The Wizards' ability to dump his money without accepting any contracts directly in return from Memphis creates yet another trade exception to cash in on in the future. Just as they cash in on the Kelly Olynyk exception just before the buzzer, another team-building asset materializes.

If nothing else, the Wizards have proven elite at proving to the rest of the game that they aren't in the business of wasting assets. That includes roster spots- always at a premium, with one of the team's previous starters now replacing a black hole on Washington's payroll- as well as other monetary maneuvers to continue building through the margins.

Even as stacking on-court and development wins continues growing as a central in-house goal, the organization continues impressing on the business side of basketball.

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