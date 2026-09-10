Diluting Doubts: Can Felix Okpara Factor Into the 2026-27 Wizards?

NBA Draft picks are frequently treated as broadly-sacred negotiation chips in trade talks and asset rundowns, but not all pick rights were created equally.

While first round picks can fluctuate between lottery-winning odds and less-exciting role player investments, anyone cunning enough to squeeze any meaningful value out of a Day Two swing is considered smart and/or lucky for managing such a feat. That tough task of integrating more marginal prospects along with the clearer star bets is one the Washington Wizards have had to manage a few times already, and it's one they signed right back up for in this past draft cycle.

They walked into the latter half of the 2026 NBA Draft with headlining class darling AJ Dybantsa already in their pocket and with two more picks to cash in on, even if they were each slated to take up two of the final pick slots of the order. When the Orlando Magic came calling for Nos. 51 and 60 in exchange for their position at No. 46, thereby granting Washington with the opportunity to select center prospect Felix Okpara out of Tennessee, the Wizards' front office didn't hesitate.

The Wizards trade No. 51 and 60 to acquire Felix Okpara at No. 46.



Age: 22

College: Tennessee

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 242 lbs

Wingspan: 7’2.5”



2025-26 Stats:

8.0 PPG | 6.3 RPG | 1.5 BPG | 59.7% FG pic.twitter.com/d7dD74IlbF — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) June 25, 2026

Okpara now joins fellow two-way contracted alumni Tristan Vukcevic and the presently-injured Jamir Watkins at the fringe of Washington's roster, and he'll face an even tougher road to touching contending minutes than any of his prospect peers previously had to manage. The deep Wizards are ready to take their stab at competitive nightly hoops immediately, and they'll march closer to the postseason picture than they've recently dared to trudge regardless of whether Okpara's ready to contribute.

Balancing Potential Fit with Obstacles Ahead

In theory, Okpara should shine within the offense that Washington's assembled. After re-signing Trae Young a day before stamping the Dybantsa selection, here's yet another near-seven-footer to disrupt shots at the rim while slamming lobs on the floor's opposite end.

I asked Wizards second rounder Felix Okpara how he envisions working/w Trae Young, and he sounded pumped.



“I love catching lobs, I like dunking the ball… I think the first ever lob I’m gonna catch, you might see a big smile on my face.”



“Mine, too,” Will Dawkins added. pic.twitter.com/jg54amPyxI — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) June 26, 2026

That's a formula that's been known to regularly work alongside the entry-passing savant like Young- for Okpara, it's a matter of how quickly he'll endear himself to Washington's coaching staff, and that goes beyond his admittedly-raw skillset.

He's only been playing basketball for a few years, and he's not currently-equipped to do much outside of the most basic of rim-rolling duties. As helpful as he can be sticking his hands up as an under-the-basket defensive deterrent and point-blank play-finisher on offense, his lack of versatility was on full display when he was left alone without any threatening table-setting playmakers during his NBA Summer League adventures.

Back-to-back alley-oops for Wizards rookie Felix Okpara 💥



Washington leads Atlanta at halftime at NBA Summer League on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Fz8JuYb8pk — NBA (@NBA) July 19, 2026

The idealized version of rookie Okpara will play sparingly with minimal usage, running back and forth between dunker spots without selling out quite so often for block hunting. It's a habit that's routinely left him out of position to collect rebounds, another department the Wizards need their centers for.

Even if he were a finished product as a pick-and-roll-ready flush artist, he'd still have to put in considerable work in the G League before meaningfully challenging any of the lead prospects and veterans presently-manning the top shelf of Washington's interior. Starting options like Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis are each more talented as scorers and problem-solving defenders, while strong rim-finisher Deandre Ayton is considerably-more accomplished than any other Wizards front court reserve.

Like Vukcevic before him, Okpara's now tasked with impressing alongside the third-string Wizards whenever he comes up for air between his contract Capital City Go-Go obligations- typical protocol for two-way pieces.

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) tries to score while guarded by Michigan center Aday Mara (15) during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should the former Volunteer manage to look any more functional than the oft-ineffective Vukcevic as a plug-in play-finisher and back-line defender between his development reps, though, he'll have a prayer to clinch the Wizards' fourth-big status by season's end. It may not be the most exciting niche or outcome, but that's exactly what roster-fortifying teams like Washington look and hope for out of second round gambles.

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