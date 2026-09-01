Diluting Doubts: Deandre Ayton Readies for Contract Year with Diminished Wizards Role

Most fans of the Washington Wizards spent the offseason's early goings anticipating a full-court press for Marvin Bagley III's services. The former prize of the 2018 NBA Draft rebuilt his lagging career over a few fractured D.C. stops by filling the squad's needs at backup center, and the sudden addition of Anthony Davis alongside Alex Sarr seemed to reinforce the need for a role player happy to rebound and contest shots as a rotational big.

But when the Denver Nuggets scooped Bagley up upon free agency's tip-off, the patient Wizards were forced to pivot.

And adapt they did; instead of spending even more money on another veteran, they pulled the trigger on a trade, sending an expendable reserve in Jaden Hardy to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Deandre Ayton. The alternative acquisition kept roster spots at a premium while roping in a higher-upside second-stringer, with Ayton possessing much more potential and winnings to gain from a successful Wizards stop than just about anyone in the open market.

Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bAEtSFpTNi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

Ayton's Winding Road to Washington

Despite the pair of relatively-disappointing top-two 2018 draft prospects sharing a few obvious similarities amidst their joint transitions from star prospects to journeymen bigs, Ayton may need more time to adapt to life as a regular reserve than Bagley did.

He looked like a budding All-Star on the NBA Finals-bound 2020-21 Phoenix Suns, combining his naturally-athletic tools with strong touch as a scorer, but Ayton's unwillingness to get his hands dirty as an above-the-rim finisher and defender held him back from ever tapping into any consistently-sturdy impact. Neither the Suns, nor the Portland Trail Blazers after them, could motivate Ayton into harnessing his inherent tools on a nightly basis, resulting in his moving to Los Angeles and accepting a center role simpler than anything else he'd previously encountered.

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) slaps hands with center Deandre Ayton (5) after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His decision to further commit to scoring at the rim at the expense of his midrange game of old worked well alongside Luka Doncic, one of the league's premier pick-and-roll orchestrators and entry passers. Ayton enjoyed career-highs in true shooting (67.6%) and scoring success between 0-3 feet of the cup (84.2%), and that was with over 80% of his total buckets arriving off of assists.

The 28-year-old retained his usual starting spot for all 72 games he appeared in, but he'd already completed his shift into a full-time play-finishing role player. Still, the Lakers had no problem parting ways with Ayton, turning to a younger and less-proven option in Walker Kessler as Doncic's new roll buddy even after the incumbent center bought into his player-option.

Horace Grant (4x NBA Champion, 2001 Lakers) on Walker Kessler bringing what Ayton lacked:



"No disrespect to Ayton and the rest of those guys, but I think they were missing that toughness in the middle. The rim protector. He can score, block shots, rebound. That toughness. I… pic.twitter.com/VAS2qkWdgX — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGoldLakers) August 30, 2026

Enter the Wizards. Knowing that there's no world in which Ayton fully supersedes the considerably-more accomplished Davis or a prioritized prospect like Sarr in Washington's starting five, they viewed his expiring $8.1 million contract as a buy-low opportunity. He has the talent to uplift the team's second unit as an overqualified bench hand, providing the franchise with a win-win perspective on the trade - either he flourishes in a simpler setting, or he walks in free agency next summer without the Wizards having lost much of anything in their Ayton investment.

Anticipating Ayton's Best Bagley Impression

He has the physical rebounding chops to help the Wizards where they've previously lacked on the glass, having averaged over 10 boards over eight professional seasons. Even last year, a campaign in which he had to balance slippage in touches with multiple Lakers stat-stuffers in Doncic and LeBron James, he still secured 3.4 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes to keep up with his career marks.

He's also no stranger to working off of star-caliber point guard play, having ascended alongside Phoenix-era Chris Paul before dining off of Doncic's and James' dimes. The Wizards certainly remember what he can bring to the table as the screen-assister and rim-runner, as he notched 28 points on 12/14 shooting during one particularly-lopsided Washington visit in January.

Deandre Ayton vs the Wizards



28 points

13 rebounds

3 blocks

12/14 FG pic.twitter.com/56YkcXTtBy — Lane (@LakerrsLane) July 27, 2026

Trae Young's been known to put this archetype of roller and cutter in positions to succeed time and time again, feeding finishers with pinpoint accuracy as a multiple-time assist leader. The bigs have their own reasons to enjoy his company, too, with skinny Sarr needing any rebounding boost he can get while the famously-brittle Davis get to spare his energy alongside a classically-built center.

Should Ayton translate his usually-strong attendance into a carryjob of the bench unit's paint, he could easily parlay the shift in context into a fat payday next summer. His scoring resume already makes for a clean-enough fit next to Young and his merry band of playmakers, but with his natural size, he has the chance to look like the two-way difference-maker he was once propped up to be - just in a different set of circumstances than anyone would have guessed when he gleefully headlined the 2018 draft alongside Bagley, Doncic and Young eight years ago.

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