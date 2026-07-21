Khris Middleton's Choice: Wizards Veteran Voices Familiar Excitement in Willing Return

The Washington Wizards weren't able to snag Marvin Bagley III for yet another partnership out of free agency this summer, with his decision to join the Denver Nuggets ending a multi-offseason stretch in which the revitalized backup big man kept coming back to the organization that wouldn't stop trading him.

They did, however, manage to keep the tradition of reuniting with recently-dismissed veterans alive in a team-building pivot. Instead of netting Bagley, Washington turned to Khris Middleton, another key former headliner of the Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis trade return, in their most recent move.

Even though the aging wing is unlikely to recapture the starting spot he'd held down with last season's iteration of the team, he was happy to start over in D.C. on a considerably-less burdensome contract.

Just in: Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed on a three-year, $17.6 million deal with the Washington Wizards via sign-and-trade, agent Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 14-year veteran returns to D.C. where he spent parts of last two seasons as a leader… pic.twitter.com/iZh6XrXMoc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

While he did, admittedly, have to wait as organizations like the Wizards straightened out their more-pressing transactions, he already sounds exhilerated about his fresh start in Washington.

He knows the front office and on-court fixtures well, having split 48 games over the last pair of seasons with the up-and-coming Wizards. Middleton has reason to believe in their upward trajectory, having spent considerable time alongside the growing draftees, and he stated as such in an interview with WCIV of Charleston, SC.

"Definitely a talented group," he told his hometown station. "Their young guys have made a huge jump development-wise since they've been drafted. Year three for a lot of them, with some help, adding Anthony Davis and Trae Young, this team has a lot of upside. Throw in the No. 1 pick, AJ [Dybantsa] also, I'm excited about what this team can do."

How is at already 15 years in the NBA for Khris Middleton? Wild.



Alot to chat about today as he returns to the Washington Wizards after a short stay in Dallas. Joining forces with AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Trey Young, etc.



Khris on life, hoops and his reaction to John… pic.twitter.com/RHFsv0eY9y — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) July 20, 2026

More importantly than his explanation regarding his choice to return, a rare move of his own making after a slew of recent trades saw him tossed around the league, was his repeated assertion of the mature role he sees himself playing.

"It's just about guiding the young guys, but also being a basketball player myself," he clarified. "I'm still a basketball player, I'm not a coach yet, so hopefully I'll be playing and playing meaningful minutes, finding ways to impact the game still.

Middleton's Reiterated Focus

This is a similar perspective to the one Middleton maintained over fragmented seasons past. Despite entering his 15th season in tying new teammate Davis for the team-lead, he still believes he has just as much to provide as an on-court asset as he has as a previously-rostered Wizard.

He'll be up against more hurdles than usual, though, and that's not just because of Washington's quietly-deepened rotation. The team had their own financial reasons for deploying him as regularly as he did, and their play worked; even though he's clearly not the athlete he once was, the scorer proved over regular-enough appearances that he remains a viable bucket-generator, and the Wizards managed to swap his onerous player-option into a higher-end talent in Davis.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, without that same pressure to flip Middleton's money into anything else on the market, he'll go back to a Wizards team that's filled his old starting gig with ease. Prized prospect Dybantsa and the ascending Kyshawn George now occupy Washington's wings, sending Middleton to slide into the squad's reserve platoon for the first time ever.

He's got a shot to snag some of those available "meaningful" minutes he mentioned, too; his usually-strong 3-point numbers have sunk to around 36% over back-to-back trade-filled seasons, and he's noticeably lacking in recently-applicable experience as a second-stringer, but his feel as a pull-up assassin and ball-mover still popped over his final days with the 2025-26 Wizards.

It matters, above all, that he's willing to absorb the same fringe veteran responsibilities that come with a fading on-court presence. He wouldn't have participated in the Mavericks' sign-and-trade if he weren't happy to be a cooperative Wizard, and that has to help Washington head coach Brian Keefe breathe easier as he sifts through his deep assortment of upcoming contributors.

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