Draft Combine Measurables for Wizards to Note

The Washington Wizards accomplished their season-long goal of losing enough games to snag the top selection spot in the upcoming NBA Draft, but team executives are continuing to exhibit caution in approaching the next step of the process. Their pick has yet to be made, and they're keenly aware of the amount of homework to take care of between now and the late-June deadline.

Workouts, interviews and hours upon hours of crunching previous game film alongside analysis of the franchise's current positioning have to be conducted in the six weeks between now and then. But first, all of the prospective prospects will look to join forces at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll give evaluators updates on their physical measurements and how well they can perform in standard drills.

The Wizards don't have to cast as wide of a scouting net as they're used to, given how few draftees could meaningfully convince Washington into taking them first-overall. Still, the premier candidates for such an honorable distinction posted numbers of supreme interest shortly following the lottery results.

The Top Pick Frontrunners

Of everyone waiting to join the bigs this summer, two prospects look to finish the job after making the most convincing cases for headlining the draft class. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson both seem poised to dramatically alter the trajectory of just about any organization lucky enough to have them, and that includes the prospect-laden Wizards.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dybantsa is the likely favorite to seduce the most talent-needy teams, at least according to early mock draft returns. And it's hard to argue with the physical profile that he turned in early this week: standing at 6'8.5" with a 7'0.25 wingspan and an 8'10 reach, he just looks the part of a franchise savior.

The multifaceted forward fit the bill of the well-rounded wing with multi-positional upside during his lone year as a BYU Cougar, shouldering the load of handling just about all of his team's offense down the stretch of his college season. He can shoot from midrange territory and 3-point range alike while challenging the rim and drawing fouls with the best of any prospect, filling a major need for a Washington roster loaded with skinny role players.

Peterson, too, seems to have all of the tools to excel in his own much-desired role. Even if he's a shorter player at 6'4.5" without shoes, his 6'9.75" wingspan helped him disrupt on defense with the Kansas Jayhawks. He can get a clean shot off from anywhere with on- and off-ball upside, and the already-big Wizards rotation could benefit from a young headliner to pair with Young out of their backcourt.

Bagging either of the go-to scorers would be a massive win following a season spent exposing Washington's lack of that main attraction out of the young corps. They've spent years drafting enough complementary scorers and defenders to excite for the next generation, though they haven't been lucky enough to secure this good of a pick at the litter in some time.

The Secondary Race to Monitor

As enticing as those intriguing bucket-generators are, there are still worthy alternative routes for D.C.'s evaluators to consider.

2026's batch is far from a two-man draft; should they look to delve even bigger into the lengthy identity they've spent years crafting, a few ACC forwards could similarly strengthen the Wizards' talent pool.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer spent just about as much of the NCAA schedule as the prospective No. 1 pick as Dybantsa before getting thwarted by the versatile virtuoso, and his case could still charm a Wizards squad looking for winners.

The 18-year-old, who's 6'8.25" in socks, 7'1.5" from hand to hand and 9'0 from toes to raised fingertips, could feasibly flip between playing the 4 or the 5 at the game's top level. He can shoot, pass and get buckets of his own in the clutch with a back-down game that may not involve as much tough perimeter shot-making as his aforementioned peers, but he's flexible-enough to fit in wherever needed, an important scouting note to hold onto as Washington figures out the next step of their Anthony Davis saga.

He's more or less the known quantity of his class. Conversely, Caleb Wilson, who saw plenty of Boozer's Blue Devils as a rival Tar Heel over at UNC, sticks out as the wild card of the group, though he, too, seems locked in the top-four tier.

The fellow forward is taller than Boozer at 6'9.25" on otherwise-identical statistics to his Duke counterpart, though he does give up an inch of wingspan. Where Boozer impresses with his consistency and high-floor outlook, the high-flying, transition-happy Wilson will tantalize lucky drafters with a rapidly-improving 3-ball, an inspiring handle and defensive burst.

No one can say for certain what Washington will do this far out from the ticking draft night clock, especially in advance of their personal research outside of the publicly-available combine.But just based off of the earliest returns surrounding the top players on everyone's boards, there's a lot to start fantasizing about.

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