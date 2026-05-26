Wizards Fans Should Anticipate Composed Discipline Amidst Anthony Davis Extension Talks

The Washington Wizards have an obviously-ordered to-do list lying ahead of their 2026 offseason, and the stakes attached to their big names both young and old set the stage for an all-time exciting series of choices for young fans to anxiously anticipate.

Landing the plane on the No. 1 overall pick makes for the biggest in-house necessity, but there are plenty of already-rostered helping hands to tend to in preparing for the 2026-27 season. The recently-acquired Trae Young patiently waits calls from his agent while Bilal Coulibaly hunts out a second contract, yet neither of those prominent faces can come close to matching nearly the same level of mystery as the squad's biggest question mark.

Anthony Davis' future as a Wizard is as unclear any superstar storyline entering the summer. On paper, his resume as a 10x All-Star and championship-caliber defender should fit like a glove alongside a young corps desperate for veteran guidance on that end of the floor, but his reluctance to commit to his newest team will remain ripe for rumors until he quells the doubts himself.

Just incase anyone didn’t watch Draymond’s interview with AD, here’s how AD feels about being in Washington. #Forthedistrict pic.twitter.com/iCW65OmOEb — Slimeyyy 🪄࣪𖤐 (@AyeSlimeyyy) April 8, 2026

Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, he's present without nearly as much leverage as he's enjoyed throughout the majority of his prime.

As helpful as Davis is in theory, his consistent inability to remain available lingers as a huge dent to his general asset value should he attempt to force his way out of D.C., and one looming deadline further complicates any escape plans.

Calling the Extension Bluff

The Wizards are all-but confirmed to break open their checkbook for Davis this following season, when they're on the hook for over $54 million entering the final guaranteed year of his deal. After sitting the oft-injured big man amidst their chase for clinched draft odds, they have an understandable desire to see how the star can aid their on-court vision and overall asset trove in his official D.C. debut.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) talks with forward Leaky Black (14) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Where things get interesting, however, is how the front office plan on handling what comes after the following season. He's additionally signed on for a $62.8 million player option that he's likely to look forward to considering the 33 year old's mileage and diminished interest.

While some fans are already spiraling in running through the limited desirable options stemming from the Davis narrative, ESPN's Bobby Marks remains unafraid of a rash decision coming. "There is no sense of urgency," he claimed. "That does not mean an extension is unlikely, but it would come on Washington's terms."

This is how Washington's management always operates. Despite the occasional splash trade, they rarely react based on pure instinct, deferring to their hyper-specific timeline ahead of individual player needs at every possible turn. Davis is no different; as desperately as he wants to return to dominance, the Wizards refuse to expedite their process for no one.

“Winger and Will Dawkins, the Wizards' general manager, put together a four-phase plan to revitalize and reshape the Wizards.



"Deconstruct, lay the foundation, then you build it," Dawkins said of the phases. "And then eventually fortify it."



The trades for Young and Davis,… pic.twitter.com/c4pbHszc1b — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) May 12, 2026

Maybe they will end up forking over Davis' long-term money. He may very well prove himself a willing contributor to Washington's goals in leveraging the scenery change into a successful bounce-back, but the escape artist Wizards have gotten out of financial jams before (see: the Bradley Beal saga).

Whatever they do will be well-thought out, as their admittedly-short track record should still encourage outsiders that they'll avoid a reckless Davis buy-in and extension until they've seen proof of product with their own evaluating eyes.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!