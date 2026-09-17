'Looks Like a Disaster' Says Former Wizards Player Regarding Upcoming Roster

The national media does not know what to think about the Washington Wizards this season. Some say this is a playoff team, while others doubt they'll get over 30 wins. Yet players have weighed in on the Wizards, with mostly praise. However, one former Wizards player called the roster a "disaster."

Montrezl Harrell played for the Wizards for only half a season before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. That season, Harrell averaged just over 14 points a night for the organization. He was still a solid role player, but then two years later he was out of the NBA.

Feb 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Now he is giving input on his former team. During an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Harrell did not hold back his thoughts on the team. "I don't know what the hell Washington is doing, to be honest with you. It doesn't make sense," is what he told Robinson. Harrell then added, "It (the roster) looks like a disaster."

Why would he say that when some common praise is that the starting lineup finally looks competitive? Well, he gave that answer in his interview, which shows he's out of touch with the NBA. Harrell stated the starting lineup would be Trae Young, Khris Middleton, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, and Deandre Ayton.

On the bright side, he got three of the projected starters right. On the flip side, he got the other two starters drastically wrong. Ayton was a great addition, and arguably the best move Washington made this offseason. He'll provide real size and rebounding off the bench. Having him start over Alex Sarr is absurd.

Last season before the All-Star break, Sarr was putting up borderline All-Star numbers with 17.2 points and two blocks a night. His second year was a massive leap, and having Young is going to make Sarr a borderline All-Star again. He has to be slotted into the starting five.

The final starter, though, is still a question in the air. That conversation doesn't include Khris Middleton, though. Bringing back Middleton was a good move, but not necessary. He provides some depth in case of injuries, but is not in the top ten rotation on the squad. The final starter will come down to Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, it will probably be a mix of them throughout the season. George will most likely get the most starts, though, as he brings a little bit of both offense and defense. If the Wizards need a shooter though, Johnson will get the start. If head coach Brian Keefe wants to really bolster the starting defense, then Coulibaly will start. Middleton isn't in that conversation, though.

While Harrell may think he knows what his former team will do with the starters, he is completely wrong. He also said the bench is very beatable, which is wrong, considering the bench will include Ayton and two of Johnson, George, and Coulibaly. Harrell will be shocked to see just how good this roster is, and why it is not a "disaster."

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