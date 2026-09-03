Diluting Doubts: Wizards Task Khris Middleton with Accepting Next Career Chapter

This time last year, Khris Middleton's value in the eyes of the Washington Wizards was almost completely tied to the money he was set to make, regardless of how much he still had left to give on the hardwood.

The 3x All-Star, then on the hook for a $33 million player option, likely didn't have to think hard before picking up perhaps the last sizable payout of his illustrious NBA career. He'd return to the spot in Washington's starting lineup that he'd carved out over his final 14 appearances of the 2024-25 season, where he'd have the chance to rebuild his present value all over again and enjoy whatever regularly-impactful opportunities he still had at his expense.

Washington's plan to advertise Middleton's services ended up working; after 34 more near-25 minute per game showings through this past winter, the franchise made good use of Middleton's cap hit, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks as the financial centerpiece of the Anthony Davis trade. There, he'd continue riding out whatever he could get out of that increasingly-tenuous starting five slot, averaging double-figure scoring numbers for what may have been his final time over a full season.

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) reacts with forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He spoke glowingly of the Wizards' subtly-beneficial infrastructure during his brief stint as a Wizard, choosing to return to the same squad he was just dealt from when Dallas rerouted Middleton to D.C. in a sign-and-trade (ironically, he came at the cost of D'Angelo Russell, one of the former Mavericks who was already traded for Middleton once in that mega-swap mere months prior).

The Wizards that Middleton's coming back to have changed over a short span, though; Davis and Trae Young are ready to factor into the team as readily-available star scorers, while recent No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa promises to headline Washington's vast young corps. With the second-string rotation offering even more contentious positional battles to officiate, the veteran will have to brace for even fewer guaranteed touches than ever in accepting a full-time reserve role.

Middleton's Return to Basics

This won't be Middleton's first-ever foray into a regular backup position, but most fans likely won't be able to remember the last time he accepted such a fringe status in a depth chart.

Not counting a few occasional injury-related hiccups from his latter days with the Milwaukee Bucks, this fall will mark Middleton's first time fully delving back under 20 minutes a game since his rookie campaign, a forgotten one-and-done stop with the Detroit Pistons all the way back in 2012-13. But given the stiff talent that's rapidly filled out Washington's wings, he'll have to combine that flexibility of old with his matured play style.

Mar 13, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson (11) drives in ahead of Detroit Pistons small forward Khris Middleton (32) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Detroit Pistons 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, Middleton will look closer to the 39.1% 3-point sniper he was as a Mavericks than the 31.5% hit rate he posted as a Wizard, as Middleton's off-ball scoring and shot-clock salvaging will have to serve him well in stealing fringe-rotational minutes where he can. He's up against Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley in filling out swing positions along the second unit, and none of those blooming contributors can hold a candle to Middleton's knack for pulling out-of-nowhere buckets out of his hat.

Middleton still got buckets last yr🔥 Unc still pretty skilled 🧙🏿‍♂️



Wiz last 5 roster spots is top notch:

Champ, Cam, Khris, Vuk & Mir 😤

(h/t @realbucketscout) pic.twitter.com/Wg7FZZBBFe — Jared (@Free_Thinking1) July 17, 2026

If anything embodies the shift that Middleton's set to undergo in welcoming the Wizards back, it's the drastically-different contractual situation he's taking on.

No longer is he saddled by the borderline-albatross contract that Milwaukee felt they had to dump for Kyle Kuzma way back when. He's gearing up for another multi-year agreement, sure, but his newer three-year, $17.6 million sheet is riddled with warranties that weaken with the years. While his upcoming season's money is guaranteed, the season after is only partially-guaranteed, and the team can straight-up cut him loose as soon as the 2028 offseason if they aren't satisfied with his age-37 form.

Age comes for all, even those who peaked as highly as Middleton did around the beginning of this ongoing decade. As excited as he is to continue soaking up through whatever opportunities he can afford, something he's continuously stressed in attempting to maintain his identity as a still-threatening scorer, the veteran leader has to be ready for the limited role he's slated to fill out if he wants to meet the organization where they need him most.

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