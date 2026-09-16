Wizards' Updated Depth Chart Following Anthony Gill Signing

After months of openly-pondering which veteran they'd bring aboard with their final fully-guaranteed roster spot, the Washington Wizards finally made the decision that most fans were anticipating. Anthony Gill will remain the longest-tenured member of the squad, having just re-signed back to the only NBA team he's ever known for season number seven.

That settles the debate surrounding the Wizards' preferences for the final regularly-filled spot on their bench. Other more traditionally-talented and accomplished players were out there, but they opted to roll with Gill's proven track record as a beloved teammate and locker room leader.

Even if he's as unlikely to scratch a meaningful minute load as ever, the subtly-crowded rotation he's returning to looks a bit more complete in welcoming back his presence. From the starters to the reserves, here's how the roster should fit together using what we now know:

Starting Back Court

The present talent will unite with the future of the franchise in headlining Washington's guard room, with Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa appearing set to take over as the full-time starting point guard and shooting guard, respectively.

There isn't much to say about Young's open-and-shut case as the group's lead ball-handler. He's third all-time in assists per game with 9.78, and despite some statistical slippages, the 27-year-old has yet to conclusively depart his All-Star prime.

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dybantsa, conversely, doesn't have a single shred of NBA evidence to back up his own starting claim. That hasn't stopped the reigning No. 1-overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft from taking over as the organization's new top prospect, as the do-it-all playmaking athlete promises to inject much more life into the go-to five-man lineup than any of his more experienced in-house alternatives.

Starting Front Court

Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr are the next-most obvious starters, another made man/up-and-comer duo that's set to join forces in locking down Washington's interior.

Despite Davis' always-strong rim scoring package and rebounding prowess, he's more comfortable playing the four than the five. And given the mileage that the 10x All-Star's already saddled with in joining Washington, it's understandable why he'd want Sarr at his side to help bear the shot-blocking and paint-scuffling responsibilities.

While the future-Hall of Famer gears for his next bid at a meaty extension, Sarr can similarly-enjoy life alongside more defensively-stout help in Washington's starting lineup. And that onus doesn't just fall on the aging Davis or the unproven Dybantsa; Kyshawn George, Sarr's most consistent two-way teammate a season ago, seems set to clinch the final front court spot alongside that tandem of bigs.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George is regularly taken for granted as the Wizards' most surprising prospect success story, an overlooked 3&D forward who's blossomed into multifaceted stud with a rapidly-expanding list of nightly duties over just two professional campaigns.

He's one of the only wings with any muscle lining his build, and his ability to create and knock down shots while straddling on- and off-ball duties looks that much more impressive when we account for his unwavering defensive production. Whether we're evaluating him for his Young-friendly fit as a play-finisher or his upside as a bigger scorer to captain the second units, George fits the bill of the unheralded winner who can succeed wherever he's directed.

Reserve Guard Rotation

After Young, the role of the next-man-up small ball-handler seems up for grabs. Tre Johnson is better than both Bub Carrington and Tre Mann, but he's closer to a combo guard with shoot-first tendencies than either of his less-effective contemporaries.

Rookie Tre Johnson scoring highlights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysT3zAorJk — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) July 17, 2026

While Johnson has a case to end the season as the Wizards' sixth man spark plug creator, Carrington and Mann lack those same guarantees to regularly factor into Washington's second unit. Carrington, a home-grown shooter who's only improved his percentages as a long-range sniper, will enter the season with an edge after years of familiarity within the organization, though Mann's relatively-superior willingness to get to the rim may end up spicing up the race between the lineup-buried scorers.

Reserve Wing Rotation

Those undersized role players will be far from the only second-stringers vying for routine touches. Other more positionally-malleable contributors will similarly aim to woo the coaching staff, and unlike the deeper-cut guards, all of the supplementary wings will enter the fall with convincing cases to routinely back up Dybantsa and George.

Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley each fit the bill of stringier swingmen who identify as guards, even if their skillsets don't perfectly align with their physical archetypes. Neither of the prospects are yet respected as devastatingly-accurate shooters, and while Riley has plenty of intrigue worth tapping into as a patient slasher and passer, Coulibaly has a clean shot at tasting an impactful night role as a defensive-minded role player who aims to leverage his above-the-rim athleticism into a contract extension.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) with guard Will Riley (27) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khris Middleton and Justin Champagnie, too, can meaningfully aid the Wizards' depth, and they won't have to command the same attention that's required of lengthy developmental processes.

Middleton, particularly, won't be a threat to upset the rotational apple cart. He's got nearly a decade of experience on the more hustle-minded Champagnie- who'll be just as, if not more helpful to winning than Champagnie out of the gate- and will merely play in the interest of enjoying whatever bucket-getting opportunities he still has left in the tank.

These pieces will help account for some of Washington's backup-forward chances, a position group that's gone somewhat-overlooked in the name of bolstering the big man depth behind Sarr and Davis.

Reserve Center Rotation

Deandre Ayton is arguably the clearest example of a usual-starter pigeonholed into a bench role that this iteration of the Wizards has to offer, with the former No. 1 pick preparing for his first-ever full-time foray as a reserve after close to a decade in the league.

But after Ayton, opportunities will be won by whoever most-clearly earns their front court reps. Seven-foot scoring specialist Tristan Vukcevic and, of course, the newly-returned Gill, will await their spot opportunities, and if Vukcevic proves himself too streaky or usual-15th man Gill appears too old and/or small to fight for paint positioning, two-way draftee Felix Okpara may step in to fill a sudden vacancy.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) and Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) celebrate from the bench with Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In total, that's 16 rotational candidates, as well a dozen 25-and-under prospects on the books if we account for the presently-injured Jamir Watkins. Their cases to win regular minute loads are just as worthy as the aforementioned veterans, and that's what makes Gill as valuable as he is. He doesn't need a tangible on-court role to still do what he does best- dispel wisdom and groom the centerpieces of the future as a fulfilled adult happy to line the roster's fringes.

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