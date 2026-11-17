Typically, these games have players who stand out. While some did, let's not talk about them, as only one player really stood out: AJ Dybantsa. Yet for some reason, the second-half game plan was to use him as little as possible, despite a monstrous first half.

The Washington Wizards actually led the Memphis Grizzlies by 10 points at halftime. They would go on to lose the game by 16 points to said Grizzlies, missing multiple key players. Here are the biggest duds from the second-half collapse.

Dud: Brian Keefe

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a decently coached first half, Brian Keefe decided to change everything for the second half. The defense rotations were some of the worst we have seen this season. The offensive game plan changed from attacking the rim to taking fadeaway jumpers and contested threes. Just nothing from him in that second half made sense.

What was most frustrating, though, was the bench rotation. It took 46 minutes of action for him to finally put in Will Riley and Bub Carrington. The team needed shooting, and Carrington has been the best shooter all year, so why did he not play? Riley brings size and effort, something that second-half team was desperately missing.

Dud: Anthony Davis

I do not care that he almost scored 30 points. His lack of effort, heart, and hustle led to this team losing. He finished with only four rebounds as the team's premier big man. That is simply unacceptable, and it was because he wasn't boxing out or being physical.

The worst part of this game, though, was the amount of complaining he did. After a missed bucket, he would yell at the officials instead of hustling back on defense. That is atrocious and will build bad habits in the young players. He needs to improve how he conducts himself on the court after missed calls, because it hurts his teammates and himself; he got a technical foul for those actions in the loss.

Dud: Alex Sarr

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After showing signs of life on offense, Alex Sarr flatlined in this one. He made only one shot the entire night and took a plethora of three-pointers that were just not in his range at all. His game plan made no sense at all; why wasn't he attacking down low or running the pick-and-roll?

The rebounding was also bad; once again, why wasn't he boxing out along with Davis? Just a really bad game from the former second overall pick.

Dud: Vibes

Where does the team go at this point? This scribe is at a loss for words, and these losses and reasons for losing are getting repetitive. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. Currently, this Wizards team is practicing insanity.

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