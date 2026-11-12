Wizards Fans Deserve Better than what they are Receiving

Let's not beat around the bush; this stretch of Washington Wizards basketball has been some of the worst in franchise history. Forget the past few seasons; this is worse, all because fans expect more out of them.

There is really no excuse for these last few losses. Cannot claim the injury card, as the majority of the team has been healthy. These games have not been on one person; from players to coaches, everyone has struggled. The only shining glimpse of hope is in Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa, but even they have struggled in areas.

Just this is not what the fanbase signed up for. Players and team members went out and said the goal is to make the playoffs. Now, that seems like a facade, a lie straight to fans' faces. The train is supposed to be leaving the station, but right now it's on fire and stuck at Dupont Circle.

First off, the veterans must step up. The whole reason guys like Anthony Gill and Khris Middleton were brought back was to keep the players in check and accountable. Right now the body language is terrible, and the veterans need to step in.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) lobs a pass in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff also has to do something. Brian Keefe is looking like he has lost the locker room. He also has great guys on his staff, including Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Yet the players are not responding well at all, so it is clear there is a disconnect in the locker room.

Then the two main guys, Anthony Davis and Trae Young, aren't connecting with everyone. Davis, as good as he has been, is holding the young guys back with his offensive style. Young has been horrible at shooting, and his defense is a negative every night.

Let's go to the young guys. All of them have flaws, which is to be expected from fresh legs in the association. However, very few of them have shown improvement in areas.

Bilal Coulibaly is still one of the worst shooters in the NBA after three seasons of development. This is not an opinion; the stats back it up: his shooting has never been league average and has looked even worse this season.

Tre Johnson has had the strangest season ever. He has a ton of bad shooting games for a three-point specialist, but then he has those good games that reel you back in. When he has these bad offensive nights, he is unplayable. He has not improved in any area from last season.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Sarr looks lost on the court next to Anthony Davis. He clearly hasn't practiced the double-big lineup, and that is a coaching issue. He desperately needs to find a way to stand out on offense, because if he doesn't, then it will continue to hurt the team.

Bub Carrington has improved; we will give him that. He has just gotten less aggressive, which is hurting the team. He has gotten better everywhere, yet is not showing it off. This can either be a Carrington issue or a coaching issue where he is told not to shoot as much.

Kyshawn George is amazing and a future All-NBA player in this league, but he has two major issues he hasn't fixed since his rookie year. He is still turnover-prone and fouling way too much, which takes him out of games. He needs to be more disciplined, and if he were, George would look like a top-25 player.

AJ Dybantsa, the franchise player now. He has one major flaw: he cannot shoot from distance. He gets grace as a rookie, but eyes will be on him for years to see him develop that shot. He doesn't need to be a lethal shooter, but he does need to be respectable from distance.

Overall, you as fans deserve more than what you are receiving. This team is better than the product they are putting out. Something has to change, or this will be the most disappointing and pain-inducing Wizards season in franchise history.

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