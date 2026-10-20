Reporters' Roundtable: Predicting Wizards' Superlative Award Winners

We've all had a full, transaction-happy NBA offseason to ponder over the Washington Wizards' much-anticipated escape from the doldrums of the rebuilding process. The outside masses are bracing for the next phase of the young corps' collective development, leaving fans and analysts to parse through the scraps and glimpses we've collected in predicting how, exactly, the Wizards plan on approaching their return to positive relevance.

It's hard to guess anything for certain entering a season with a range of possibilities this broad; they have a few financially motivated household names in Trae Young and Anthony Davis to spearhead the resurgence, but the double-digit hand-drafted prospects lining the roster promise to complicate the push to the Play-In Tournament tier.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) looks back against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curious as to how those who've most-closely reported on the team view Washington's institutional adjustments, I polled a slew of Wizards media pool members on a slew of rotational questions worth answering.

Who'll lead the squad in scoring? Who's the likeliest reserve to clinch sixth-man status? Which regular- outside of likely rookie of the Year favorite AJ Dybantsa, the obvious choice here- has the clearest path to an accolade come award season? Who'll lead all routine contributors in three-point percentage, as well as the list of favorites to fall or rise in the minutes column to come? Some guesses, along with occasional thought bubbles wherever a contributor felt necessary, below.

Scoring Leader: Trae Young

Sixth Man: Tre Johnson

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: Kyshawn George for Most Improved Player

Leading 3-Point Marksman: Tre Johnson

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: Tre Johnson or Will Riley to rise, Bilal Coulibaly to slip

Scoring leader: "Anthony Davis is going to lead the team in scoring. He has so much versatility to his game, and the short time with Trae Young shows he can still be a viable role threat. I envision Davis averaging close to 27 points a game on 48/33/78 shooting splits."

Sixth Man: "I think the sixth man will not be set in stone, but will be split between Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson. Both have different skills. Coulibaly excels on defense, and Johnson brings in that shooting punch. Instead of a first off the bench, it will probably be a first two off the bench."

Non-AJ Accolade-Winner: "I think you will see both Davis and Alex Sarr make an All-Defensive team by the end of the season. Both players are among the best rim protectors in the league, and they can help elevate the Wizards into a top-ten defensive team. If that is the case, then both players will have had a dominant season on defense."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Bub Carrington will lead the team in three-point percentage again. He'll get a couple of minutes a night (probably around 15), and he will still shoot very well off the dribble and off the catch. I envision him shooting around 40.5 percent."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "The likeliest candidate to rise is Will Riley. He has great playmaking skills for his size that the team may need. The likeliest to fall is Justin Champagnie. It ultimately comes down to how much a guy like Coulibaly advanced his game on offense, and if they truly want to go as young as possible."

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) with guard Will Riley (27) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Leader: Anthony Davis

Sixth Man: Tre Johnson

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: Alex Sarr for Most Improved Player

Leading 3-Point Marksman: Tre Johnson, over 40%

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: Justin Champagnie to rise, Bilal or Bub to fall

Scoring leader: "Anthony Davis is a career 24-point-a-game guy and I think with what we've seen in the preseason, he has no plans of slowing down. The team obviously looks to feed him first and fits around that, if you watched the Pistons game on Saturday."

Sixth Man: Tre Johnson

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: Kyshawn George for Most Improved Player

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Tre Johnson at 41%. He's shooting 50% in the preseason so far, and I think with the inclusion of an elite playmaker like Trae Young who can set Johnson up at his spots, he'll be an excellent dead-eye shooter all year for the Wiz."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: Justin Champagnie to rise. "With Bub, I just worry he can be the odd man out. He's an excellent shooter, but he doesn't have the playmaking skills to be a backup point guard and I could see him being played out of the rotation."

Scoring Leader: "Anthony Davis will benefit from playing alongside Trae Young, who will navigate pick and rolls to find in his bigs at the rim and in the mid range."

Sixth Man: "Tre Johnson has averaged 11 points on 50% 3PT across three preseason games. He’s the obvious candidate to be the team’s volume scorer off the bench."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: "Kyshawn George for MIP. Given his increased role and on-ball responsibilities, George is a legitimate candidate to be among the league’s most improved players."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Tre Johnson — 40.5%. Trae Young has unlocked Johnson’s shooting game with pinpoint passes into wide open looks."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Justin Champagnie might not play much early on, but by the end of the season, he’ll be an everyday rotation player."

What a cut from Champagnie. Tre stuck but finds champ to bail him out pic.twitter.com/xZuUVEeopP — Tre Johnson SZN (@trejohnsonszn) October 13, 2026

Scoring Leader: "Anthony Davis. Washington has a few different options here and it’ll be interesting how the scoring breakdown in the backcourt ultimately unfolds, but with the big man identity and an elite two way piece, AD gets my vote."

Sixth Man: "Tre Johnson. I almost went with Coulibaly here, think his offensive jump in preseason game #3 showed the jump he needed and if that two-way impact is consistent, he gets the nod. For now, Tre does where the Wizards can deploy a lethal scoring backcourt between Trae-Tre, which already showed signs of strong chemistry in preseason."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: "Kyshawn George for most improved. Whether he can be a primary ball handler over an 82 game season is a question, but it’s early evidence that a year three jump could be in store in his role."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Tre Johnson. There’s been something electric about the duo in the limited time together on the floor, but Tre will be able to make a case as one of the biggest beneficiaries of Trae’s presence on the floor."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Will Riley [to rise]. Like George, Riley has been featured on the ball at the end of his rookie season into summer league. Riley also showed his microwave scoring impact to end 2025-26. Washington has watched others make massive jumps in year one to two and the Illinois product feels next in line."

Scoring Leader: "Trae Young. He has the ball and the scoring track record, though AD and AJ could make this interesting."

Sixth Man: "Tre Johnson. His shooting his stood out this preseason, and I can see him becoming a key scoring option off the bench."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: "Anthony Davis, All-Defensive Team. If healthy, he could anchor a defensive turnaround."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Bub Carrington, around 39.5%. He shot nearly 41% on five attempts per game last season, so there's a solid foundation."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Kyshawn George to rise. He appears positioned to claim the fifth starting spot and take on a bigger role. "To slip, Bilal Coulibaly. With Kyshawn potentially starting alongside AJ, his role could decrease, though his defense should keep him important."

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Leader: "Anthony Davis will be the scoring leader. He's a proven scorer in this league and will be one of Trae Young's favorite targets in the pick and roll. Also, when the game slows down, he can get a bucket in a half court set."

Sixth Man: "Tre Johnson. With the shooting ability off the catch, he will get a lot of open looks."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: "Trae Young as the assist leader. I can see him averaging at least 12 assists."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Kyshawn George or Tre Johnson, both around 43%."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Tristan Vukcevic if Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr stay healthy."

Leading Scorer: "Anthony Davis. Has shot a high volume of shots this preseason, and maybe I’m reading too much into preseason, but Trae Young hasn’t shown the same burts beating his defender off the dribble. I was tempted to choose Kyshawn George."

Sixth Man: "Tre Johnson. This feels like the ideal role for him. Should get plenty of looks from the outside off the bench. His ability to space the floor is key."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: "Kyshawn George could legitimately be the most improved player. He’s going to thrive in this role as a connector who scores well with or without the ball in his hands."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "Kyshawn George will be extremely efficient from three this season. Maybe on even lower volume than a guy like Tre Johnson. I can see him being at 40%."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Bub Carrington — Unless he really find a role as someone that can provide defense off the bench, it will be hard to find him tons of minutes every night. He’s kind of stuck between a few positions."

Leading Scorer: Trae Young

Sixth Man: Will Riley

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: Anthony Davis for Defensive Player of the Year

Leading 3-Point Marksman: Tre Johnson, around 41.5%

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: Bub Carrington to fall

Leading Scorer: "It’ll be close, but I think [Anthony] Davis will have plenty of volume offensively, mostly because he won’t get weighed down defensively playing center like in years past. Playing the four will get him moving outside and inside, and he reminded us in preseason that he can hurt you on open threes."

Sixth Man: Bilal Coulibaly. "There’s a lot of competition here, especially from Tre Johnson. But Bilal's POA defensive ability makes him too valuable to leave on the bench for too long. It makes sense to bring him in as the first guy off the bench to guard the other teams best perimeter player."

Non-AJ Accolade Winner: Trae Young for assists leader. "TY has done this before, and he’ll have the usage and talent around him to do it as a Wizard. The roadblock here is turnovers, but more reps with new teammates will help chemistry."

Leading 3-Point Marksman: "It’ll be close between Tre and Bub, but Tre will probably be in rotation more often."

Rise and/or Fall Candidate: "Champagnie will rise. It looks like he’s not a firm rotation piece right now, but he always impacts winning when he does play."

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swing it Back to Henry for Results Analysis

My main takeaway from this poll were just how many votes of confidence Tre Johnson earned as the likeliest first Wizard off of Washington's bench, as well as that projected surge into statistical shooting greatness after his strong preseason showing. He really was that electric at Young's side, demonstrating the same starting-caliber talent he'd also advertised during his one-and-done Summer League appearance.

Additionally, Davis was the favored name to lead the group in scoring as the versatile and experienced pick-and-roll finisher. He has years of scoring mastery for Young to lean on, and unlike the point guard, Davis won't be urged to overhaul his role as the deadliest bucket-generating threat out of the front court.

ANTHONY DAVIS IS MOVING LIKE THIS WOWWWW 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/j6w0b8D1Gy — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 17, 2026

Personally, I liked that George earned the occasional shoutout as the sniper to monitor, given his steady improvement and how little he'll need to rely on spacing the floor to get his game off. He's a capable shooter, but not necessarily a shoot-first player, let alone someone who'll live and die by his offense. He'll be a prospect worth watching from a developmental perspective, but as the "experts" have established, he's far from alone on that front.

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