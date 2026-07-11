Three Wizards Who May Already Be Too Good for Summer League

It's customary for all prestige NBA Summer League prospects to make multiple appearances once they make the trip to Las Vegas, even if they do prove themselves a level ahead of the rest of their semi-professional competition.

And the Washington Wizards' current assortment of up-and-comers are no different. Everyone of note, including their newest leading man candidate in AJ Dybantsa, seems headed toward a second start after their successful debut following his 92-88 victory over rival Darryn Peterson and his Utah Jazz. It was the lineup-wide norm last summer, and remains the expectation entering this weekend's showdown against the Sacramento Kings.

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa speaks to the media during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if no one's getting shut down just yet, a few of Washington's newest centerpieces have already reminded fans both within and well outside of D.C. of their proven prospect pedigrees. Here are a few depth pieces who immediately looked like full-blown NBA players in their first televised in-game appearances in months.

AJ Dybantsa Already Looks Deserving of the No. 1 Pick

Peterson, who'd punked Dybantsa's teams multiple times across previous run-ins at the high school and collegiate levels, had Wizards fans frightened heading into the squads' joint Las Vegas exhibition. He'd made good use of the more exclusive Salt Lake City-based leg of the summertime schedule, notching at least 25+ points in each of his first two Utah showings.

But when it was time for him to make a statement against Dybantsa, the only player who went ahead of the star scoring prospect in last month's NBA Draft, the young Wizard decisively seized the day with an electric, highlight-filled performance.

AJ Dybantsa vs Jazz in NBA SL Debut..



27 PTS (7-18 FG, 7-8 FTs)

7 REBS

2 AST

2 STLS

1 BLK



Had a lil calf issue.. but I think we’ve seen enough.. shut him down.. pic.twitter.com/kttbdmzT2M — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 10, 2026

As if out-dueling the Jazzman wasn't enough- he scored 27 to top Peterson's only-slightly-less-efficient 24-piece- Dybantsa flashed all of the reasons why he was worthy of leading off the draft class immediately upon touching the court.

He attacked the rim, got to his spots with confident footwork and a competent handle and, most notably, worked his way to the free throw line with the approach of a 10-year veteran. Dybantsa likely won't appear in enough outings to make a believable run at Summer League MVP, but he already looks like a contender for the best talent currently playing.

Whereas Wizards prospects of yore have struggled to assert their physicality upon defenses, whether that be for a lack of strength or a more perimeter-oriented approach, Dybantsa's desire to maximize his drives and rack up his paint touches has already stamped his earliest claim at backing up Washington's faith in the up-and-coming star, let alone the influence he's already helped make on slash-oriented teammates. And while we're on that note-

Tre Johnson's Diversified Scoring Approach

The Wizards' last premium draftee wasn't quite so lauded for his rim-aggression.

Tre Johnson entered the bigs as a skinny 2-guard without much in the way of muscle mass, instantly slotting in as the organization's most glaring instance of a uniquely-gifted talent who'd be in for a rude awakening against a league full of bigger defenders. And that he was; his once-elite 3-point metrics slipped when injuries caught up to him later in his rookie season, proving that he'd need to bolster his BMI if he wanted to assert himself as a scorer within the outside arc.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) dribbles the ball during second half against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those bodily limitations, combined with his place within a suddenly-star-studded rotation no longer lacking necessary bucket-generation, limited Johnson's place in offseason conversations to whether he'd be good enough to clinch a fringe-starting spot.

It took just one Summer League outing for everyone to remember just how good he is. He only trailed Dybantsa in the scoring column with 26 points of his own, and he didn't even have to rely on his ridiculous spot-up shooting ability to outpace the Jazz. Johnson looked perfectly comfortable operating off off of the catch and floating into his favorite midrange zones, besting the similarly-ranged Peterson at his own game.

TRE JOHNSON HIGHLIGHTS VS UTAH



26 POINTS

2 REBOUNDS

2 THREES

11/20 FG

28 MINUTES

WIZARDS WIN 92-88



OOTER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ILngU9zDlX — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) July 10, 2026

For recent first-round draft picks already armed with a touch of NBA experience, Summer League is intended for name-brand players to prove that they don't belong alongside less-proven pieces. Already, Johnson has accomplished that goal, and he likely still has one more game left to continue making his bid for major minutes during the 2026-27 season

Will Riley's Subtle Playmaking Improvements

The Wizards jumped out ahead of the Jazz early in their showdown, and they did so loudly. The game's score was 18-4 before Utah took their first timeout, and Washington managed to keep that lead looking cartoonish throughout the first half.

Dybantsa and Johnson surely had a lot to do with the group's success thanks to their on-ball wizardry, but their intentions were team-wide; getting to the hole as opposed to settling for tougher outside jumpers seemed like the Wizards' game-plan, and while Will Riley didn't rack up the same scoring numbers as his similarly-green teammates, he embodied all of the selflessness and role-scaling that Washington's coaching staff has repeatedly prioritized in their development process.

He began his 2025 Summer League merely spotting up and finishing plays as a rotational wing. That deferential, borderline-afterthought approach couldn't have been any more different this time around, as he answered the lineup's lack of a clear backup point guard by working hard to collapse defenses and create open scoring looks all on his own.

Will Riley with the tough bucket in the clutch 😤



The 2025 first-round pick finishes with 18 PTS (9 in the 4Q) as the Wizards win on Day 1 of NBA Summer League! pic.twitter.com/fJv9BUO9XO — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

He, even more than similarly-slight rookie classmate Johnson, made a concerted effort to force his way into and through the teeth of Utah's back line, kicking back out to the perimeter whenever he'd successfully baited opponents into abandoning their own assignments. And he let the Jazz know whenever he had his own avenues to strike, doing so multiple times in the clutch to clinch the win.

Riley's debut statistics won't look as gaudy as Dybantsa's or Johnson's box score numbers. It was the tall wing's sense and control of the moment that shined bright, evidence of a rocky rookie campaign spent acclimating to the bigs. Now that he's back to retreading familiar territory, it's already clear that he, much like the other luminaries in his locker room, understands where to focus and how to execute on a more-impressive scale.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!