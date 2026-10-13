Should Trae Young’s Preseason Scoring Efficiency Cause Wizards Worry?

The NBA preseason, much like the Summer League that came before it, can only be so closely applied to the regular season it's preceding. Specific shooting percentages within such a small sample size don't matter nearly as much as players' general approaches and roles, with teams all throughout the league attempting to develop their season identities moving forward.

Trae Young, for one, is using this ramp-up period as a means of fitting in with his new team amidst his greater quest to reshape the ball-dominant reputation he's been tabbed with.

Following his midseason dumping on D.C.'s doorstep, he spent all but five games on Washington's sidelines in strategizing his return as the playmaker that the Wizards' young corps needed to elevate closer to contention.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) watches from the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's certainly delivered on the passing front, distributing increasingly-hiking assist counts that crested with 11 in the Wizards' most recent 131-122 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, demonstrating all of the expertise that anyone could have wanted with pristine pick-and-roll orchestration and pinpoint cross-court deliveries.

tonight's Trae Young assist reel pic.twitter.com/cTogQNleDL — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 13, 2026

Young's usual scoring dominance, however, has lagged a bit behind expectations.

Following his first quarter in action, a frame he got started by sinking his first three shots alongside the 2026-27 Wizards, he's gone 3/13 from the field while lacking some of his driving burst of old. While he awaits the more serious brand of basketball that comes with next week's regular season opener, fans and analysts are left to wonder when Young will look consistent enough as a self-creating scorer to warrant the big money contract he just signed to.

Diving Into Young's Context

Now, there's a fair chance that Young's simply not taking his shot tendencies as seriously as he otherwise may, a theory that the eye test backs.

He's mostly-stuck to challenging 3-pointers, heaving multiple 30+ footers while mixing in the occasional blown fingerroll layup whenever he dared troop within the arc. It would be easy to chalk those settling jumpers and step-back prayers to an athletically-diminished first step, a real problem that regularly hits small guards in their late-20s and one with breadcrumbs strewn between his last couple seasons of finishing efficiency, but judging his season to come purely on games in which starters are regularly pulled before fourth quarters on principle would be a bit unfair.

Trae Young, Washington Wizard pic.twitter.com/33ScmSdPCX — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 9, 2026

This time next week, though, he's going to start getting judged on a much harsher set of criteria. As talented as the ancillary Wizards prospects are, they'll need him to beat defenders off of the dribble in unlocking optimal ball-movement and floor-spacing, and some of those sloppy turnovers are going to have to disappear for Washington's defense to have a chance delivering on its training camp promises.

Some of these mistakes will just come with Young's territory, as a few of his whipped passes are doomed to hit the occasional concessions worker given the pace he and his teammates are angling to play with. A throwaway here or there will be worth it, though, if he's actually warping the defense in front of him, which will require a tighter handle and that same threat of his successfully penetrating the paint every now and again.

Plenty of Washington's extension-desiring prospects have a lot to prove this fall, and Young, despite having already signed his contract, is right there with the rest of his teammates in backing up his value. All parties involved, specifically his more dependent teammates and the front office that just signed him to a four-year, $212 million investment, have a lot to gain from his bounce-back in full.

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