Studs and Duds from Wizards NBA Cup Defeat to Hawks

After a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Washington Wizards were looking to bounce back. They traveled to Atlanta on the first night of a back-to-back, looking to secure their second victory of NBA Cup action. Instead, they hit the road with their second loss in a row, now traveling to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder.

This game was also special for Trae Young, as it was his homecoming to Atlanta after being traded last season. Other players stole the show, though, as some balled out. Some players, though, struggled. Here are the studs and duds from the loss.

Stud: Kyshawn George

Kyshawn George over the last 3 games:



33 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST - 52% FG

25 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST - 71% FG

22 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST - 60% FG pic.twitter.com/xbGk1Bgtuh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 7, 2026

At this rate, Kyshawn George is the Wizards' best player. What can this kid not do? He can facilitate and initiate the offense, score at all three levels, defend at a high level, and even rebound well.

In the loss, he led the team in points with 33 and tallied seven assists. The three-point shot has also started to come around; after this game, he is now shooting almost 40 percent from distance, including an impressive five-of-seven night from long range. If he can stay out of foul trouble, then George can see himself become a top-25 player in the world.

Dud: Trae Young

Young's emotions were high, which is understandable given his situation tonight. That is not an excuse, though, to completely throw out how he's been playing all season.

He was sloppy with the ball. Sure he ended with 10 assists, but he also had eight turnovers. It just seemed like he was too fixated on making a statement instead of playing how he had been all season. On the bright side, he did look slightly better from three than he has all season.

Stud: Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson 23 PTS (9-16 FG, 5-10 3P), 1 AST, 1 REB, 0 TO off the bench vs. Hawks



Good to see him get back on track pic.twitter.com/L6bE3S7w79 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 7, 2026

Praise the lord, this can be the game that finally gets Tre Johnson out of this slump. After a start that worried fans, Johnson reminded everyone why he was the sixth overall pick in 2025.

Off the bench, he was able to drop 23 points and make half of his long-range attempts. This is what the Wizards need from Johnson. Adding more defensive and point-guard skills would be a plus, but what needs to be consistent are these kinds of shooting nights.

Dud: Deandre Ayton

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (8) and Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) dives for a loose ball in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deandre Ayton has been amazing off the bench, and we cannot take that away. However, as a starter in these double-big lineups, it just does not work, especially with Alex Sarr.

He doesn't have the shooting ability to space the floor like Anthony Davis and Sarr do, so it hurts ball movement. The offense is also limited to pick-and-rolls. He's awesome off the bench, but if Sarr or Davis are injured, the team probably shouldn't start him moving forward.

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