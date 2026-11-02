Trae Young Quickly Returns to Assisting Dominance in Fresh Wizards Start

Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Trae Young.

That's the order of all-time assist per game leaders across NBA history, with Young having etched his name alongside legends of the sport after an eight-year run with the Atlanta Hawks. The point guard's touch as a passer was elevated by his comfortability feeding a litany of pick-and-roll partners and ready shooters, though he was more-or-less allowed to roam free in at Atlanta offense that lived and died by the full-time setup man.

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding one other ball-needy star like Dejounte Murray did little to sway Young's unshaking on-ball tendencies. It wasn't until his sudden trade to the Washington Wizards last season when he was finally surrounded by an environment capable of challenging him, and he's responded to the career-altering contextual shift about as well as he could have from a malleability standpoint; he's currently leading the NBA in assists per game (10.2) and total assists (61), positions he's no stranger to.

The TOTAL ASSISTS and ASSISTS PER GAME leaders through Week 2 of the 2026-27 @NBA season.



📊: https://t.co/8uIgYQvc0X pic.twitter.com/oC1L3usk90 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 2, 2026

Young's Complimentary Fit in Washington

Despite bumping his usage rate down to a career-low 24.7% clip in stepping further into a new phase of his career, Young's found a way to keep on churning out assists. Battles for touches among teammates, a slip in his own shooting efficiency, getting comfortable in a new city- none of it's mattered within a system that's practically-built to make up for the flawed star's weaknesses.

Just as he flashed during his limited five-game sample alongside the 2025-26 roster, Young isn't as married to holding the ball as his loudest doubters may have feared. With other developing creators like Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington vying for opportunities between Young and leading Washington scorer Anthony Davis, he's seemed happy to defer chances for the younger guns to bring the ball up themselves and set up the offense on their own terms.

This Trae Young lob to Anthony Davis 🔥



Trae: 22 PTS, 10 AST, 2 TO

AD: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 0 TO pic.twitter.com/B2l2A5eSNL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 27, 2026

Entering November, the early returns of the 2026-27 season register as Young's fourth time averaging a double-double with assists, and his first-such instance since the 2024-25 season- the year in which he earned his fourth and final All-Star nod. 11.6 assists per game was the highest amount he'd ever posted over a matchup calendar.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The issue holding Young back from thriving even further as an off-ball connector hasn't been his mental approach- it's been his drooping shooting statistics. Marks of 39% from the field and 26.2% from 3-point land each ring in as career-lows by fair margins, causing some level of worry as to whether he just isn't the same athletic-enough driver to create the necessary separation on his regular dosage of daring heaves.

He'll have to continue deferring to diming once defenders continue adjusting to his tweaked scoring attack, a predictability issue that won't do the screen-and-roll game any favors over the long run. But as long as he's surrounded by an assortment of creating wings to keep on growing as bucket-generators while covering up for the small guard's defensive slip-ups, the typically-healthy Young seems poised to re-join the league-leaders in productive passes on a game-by-game basis.

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