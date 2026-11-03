Wizards Player Grades for October: Who's Passing and Who's Failing

The season is well underway, and the Washington Wizards are shocking many pundits. For people who didn't watch the Wizards over the past two seasons, what they are doing is a shock. To those who have watched, this ascension comes as no surprise.

This resurgence is due to the veterans they added, but the young guys also have played a big role. Yet not everyone has had a great start to the season. Here are the October grades for the main Wizards rotation players.

Trae Young: B+

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trae Young is passing so far, despite some struggles in a few subjects. His playmaking has been near perfect, leading the NBA in assists. The defense also showed some improvement, which was nice to see. His three-point shooting, though, knocks him down a letter grade. If he can improve that area, he would be the top player on the team.

Anthony Davis: B-

Anthony Davis is passing, but he is very close to being average. The offense has shown areas where he excels, but he gets too focused on isolation at times. The defense is of course there, but his rebounding marks could be much better. This is the lowest his offensive rebound percentage has ever been, and the third-lowest total rebound percentage in his career. He is clearly failing there.

Alex Sarr: C-

C's get degrees, and Alex Sarr is barely getting his. Right now, he seems lost on the court. His role isn't clearly defined, and it almost looks like the coaching staff is failing to get him to fit in. There have been glimpses, which helped raise his grade, but he clearly needs to find his role on the new team soon.

Kyshawn George: B

The first half of the month was a struggle for Kyshawn George. The last half, though, was fantastic. He started off extremely slow, averaging a ton of turnovers and not shooting well. By the end of the month, he started torching opposing defenses and defended at a high level. November should be a month where he passes with flying colors.

KYSHAWN GEORGE HIGHLIGHTS TONIGHT VS CHICAGO:



22 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

4 BLOCKS

WIZARDS WIN 124-120



KYSHAWN IS A FUTURE ALL-STAR ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DX94W79S45 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 25, 2026

Bilal Coulibaly: B

Bilal Coulibaly earned the same grade as George for similar reasons. While his three-point shot has never been at George's level, he generated a ton of hype over the summer for his shooting mechanics. His defense, though, has been arguably top ten in the league, which helps his grade out.

With his three blocks at Orlando, Wizards guard/forward Bilal Coulibaly passed 150 career blocks in his 185th career game.



He is the fastest Wizards player to reach 150+ steals and 150+ blocks to start their career.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/wiD1f3azf4 — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) November 3, 2026

Tre Johnson: D-

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates his three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Johnson is very close to flunking. He is known as a shooter, yet he's been the worst long-distance shooter to start the season. He doesn't excel in any other area, so it is becoming hard to justify why he should play over other guys. The only positive is that his defense looks slightly better, but he desperately needs to start making his shots.

Bub Carrington: A-

Bub Carrington is one of two guys to receive this high of a grade so far. There were doubts regarding Carrington and his future heading into the season, and he has proved those doubters wrong. He is still making threes at a high clip, all while the defense has drastically improved. This version of Carrington is one the Wizards have wanted for years.

Deandre Ayton: B+

This was the best move of the offseason for the Wizards. The organization traded very little to get a huge contributor. Having a starting-caliber center off the bench in Deandre Ayton has been huge for the defense. The rebounding has been decent, but that is the only qualm with Ayton.

AJ Dybantsa: A

If there is one word to describe AJ Dybantsa so far, it is "wow." This kid has the goods and potential to be a future MVP. His driving is already among the best in the league, his mid-range game is very good, he has rebounded well, and his defense is much better than scouts thought it would be. The Wizards got a special player in Dybantsa, and he has dominated the season so far.

AJ DYBANTSA TONIGHT IN HIS HOME DEBUT



17 POINTS - 8 REBOUNDS - 2 STEALS



AJ DYBANTSA IS THE GREATEST ROOKIE OF THIS DECADE ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/omCt9FI85n — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 31, 2026

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