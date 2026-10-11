Studs and Duds from Wizards Overtime Win Against Pistons

The Washington Wizards won their second preseason game in a row, taking down the Detroit Pistons in overtime. If they win another, it will be the first winning streak they have had in what feels like decades. Although it was a win with many great performances, some players also contributed to the game going to overtime. Here are studs and duds from the overtime win in Capital One Arena.

Stud: AJ Dybantsa

This kid is looking like the next big thing in the NBA and is silencing all the pre-draft doubts. Dybantsa once again put on a show, dropping 14 points and drawing an impressive 10 free throws. This was an area where he excelled at BYU, so it was nice to see the rookie still know how to draw the whistle and get to the line. His defense has also been great; he got a steal and disrupted the entire court.

AJ Dybantsa is playing hungry 😤 pic.twitter.com/mH4H7ZI6NQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 11, 2026

Dud: Bub Carrington

After a solid outing in New York, Bub Carrington went out and laid an egg. He is known as a prolific three-point shooter, but he made only one of his six attempts from beyond the arc. He was solid on defense, but that was about it. His facilitation was also subpar, not quite good enough to be the backup point guard. He needs to show he can be consistent if he wants to stay for the long haul.

Stud: Justin Champagnie

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Felix Okpara (34) and forward Justin Champagnie (9) celebrate a victory over the Detroit Pistons in overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no getting around it: if the Wizards want to win games, then Justin Champagnie has to play. He makes an immediate impact every time he steps on the court and rarely makes mistakes. He can score at all three levels, facilitate when needed, defend well, and rebound for his size. In this game, he was the reason we won.

Dud: Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly didn't play bad; in fact, he did quite well. He's a dud only because we needed to see more from him. He had only four free throws on the night. Coulibaly put so much time and effort into improving his jumper, yet he never used it in 20 minutes of action. It almost felt like he was scared to use it or miss. He just needs to be aggressive; overall, it was a solid game from Coulibaly.

Stud: Will Riley

Will Riley is making a name for himself as one of the best players in his draft class. Last season he jumped onto the scene, and in this game he showed why Washington values him. He had 15 points and made a few trips to the charity stripe. His playmaking has also clearly taken a step in the right direction. His weight and strength gains also helped on defense, as he looked solid on that end of the court. Really nice performance from the second year onward.

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