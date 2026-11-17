After 15 games, the season can boil down to one word for the Washington Wizards so far: disappointing. The team started 3-3 and now sits at 4-11. They have lost eight games in a row, and a win seems almost impossible for this squad.

The light at the end of the tunnel is dimming, but not gone. There are ways this team can improve. Once Justin Champagnie is healthy, the production on both ends will improve. However, three trade targets could save the Wizards' season and still make the play-in.

Not Dunn Yet

Wizards receive: Kris Dunn

Clippers receive: Tre Mann, 2027 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

Nov 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things that Kris Dunn can fill for the Wizards: perimeter defense and a backup point guard. Dunn by himself can solve a ton of problems.

Right now Dunn is starting for the Los Angeles Clippers, so coming to Washington, he would have to be fine coming off the bench. Still, his role would be similar, playing around 20 minutes a night off the bench. He may not score a ton, but he can run the second-unit offense while playing great defense at an All-Defensive level.

This season he is averaging two steals a game. He has been a lockdown defender all season, and that alone can make the Wizards look like a play-in team again.

Old Faces and Familiar Places

Wizards receive: Rui Hachimura

Clippers receive: Tre Mann, 2027 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very similar deal to Dunn, and the good thing is that the team could get both Dunn and Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Clippers. This would be a huge addition, but just bringing back Hachimura would bolster this squad.

The offense has been a struggle, but size and rebounding are what the Wizards want. He has a defensive rebound percentage of 20.6 percent. That can help the Wizards limit opponents' second-chance points and win more games.

Landing a Big Finnish

Wizards receive: Lauri Markkanen, Isaiah Collier, 2027 second-round pick

Jazz receive: Anthony Davis, 2029 top-eight protected first-round pick

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The details of this kind of trade are unknown, as no information is out about how highly the Utah Jazz front office values Lauri Markkanen. However, Art Cummings of Jackpotting Around, a Utah Jazz podcast, provided help and insight into what a potential package could look like.

This trade would be beneficial because of the spacing it would provide. Lauri Markkanen is not paint-focused like Anthony Davis. He is currently shooting the three-point shot at a 39.7 percent clip on 9.1 attempts per game. That solves the three-point shooting issue. He also brings some size and rebounding, averaging 6.8 boards a night.

Isaiah Collier is someone the Jazz could potentially move off of. They declined his option for next season, and he has lost a ton of minutes. The Wizards could utilize him as a backup point guard, commanding the second unit. He is also young, so extending him for cheap could prove beneficial down the line.

The caveat is the package itself. Do the Wizards want to attach a first-round pick in the deal? If so, it would have to be protected like in this instance. Trading a 2029 top-eight protected pick is basically saying the Wizards intend to contend that season, so losing that pick should not hurt. Still, if things go crazy, that protection could save them.

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