Are the Wizards Preparing to Trade Corey Kispert?

The Washington Wizards find themselves in a familiar position as they continue rebuilding, recalibrating and searching for long-term pieces who align with their developmental timeline. As they continue shaping the future of the franchise, one name has quietly begun surfacing in trade speculation is Corey Kispert.

With the way Kispert has been playing lately, the idea of moving him may be less about his shortcomings and more about his rising value. In fact, now may be the best time to trade him as his trade value may be at an all-time high.

I’m convinced if the Wizards started Corey Kispert every game, they would be 14-1 😶 pic.twitter.com/YoMJgmmFoS — Quincy (@TheWPBandit) November 23, 2025

Now May Be the Best Time to Trade Corey Kispert

Kispert has delivered some of the best basketball of his career over his last several games. With various starters sidelined by injuries, he has stepped confidently into an expanded role, even earning multiple starts. Instead of simply filling a gap, he has maximized the opportunity by scoring efficiently, spacing the floor at an elite level, and proving once again that he is one of the most dependable shooters in the NBA.

Sometimes, it feels as if he should be starting for the Wizards permanently. With that being the case, if he is moved, he may have the opportunity of becoming a full-time starter. His recent surge hasn’t gone unnoticed, and the Wizards may see this as the perfect window to capitalize.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Around the league, Kispert is a coveted archetype. He’s one of the premier three-point shooters in today’s game, has quick mechanics, and the ability to punish defenders who help off him. His value extends beyond percentages because he elevates offenses by forcing spacing, creating driving lanes, and thriving in catch-and-shoot situations without needing the ball in his hands. Low-maintenance players, but high-impact, are rare and extremely attractive to playoff contenders.

That appeal is only amplified by his contract situation. Kispert is on a team-friendly deal, offering elite shooting at a bargain price. For a contending team searching for reliable bench scoring or a seamless fifth starter, he’s the type of player who can swing playoff series. His constant effort, smart off-ball movement, and competitiveness make him even more of a natural fit for teams trying to maximize their current window.

While Kispert brings winning qualities, he doesn’t cleanly align with Washington’s rebuilding timeline. The Wizards are building around younger players who need heavy developmental minutes and expanded touches. Trading Kispert could net them valuable draft assets or young, talented pieces more suited to their long-term vision.

For Washington, the question isn’t whether Kispert is good enough to keep; it’s whether his peak value might be most beneficial as a trade chip. As his play continues to rise, so too does the possibility that the Wizards explore a move, one that could accelerate their rebuild while giving Kispert a chance to contribute immediately on a contending team.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!