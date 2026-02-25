Wizards Get Throttled By CJ McCollum and the Hawks

The Washington Wizards met up with some familiar faces, taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the first of a back-to-back.

The Wizards went into Atlanta and saw former teammates CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for the first time since they were traded for Trae Young.

It was not all fun and games, though, as the former Wizards had vengeance set on their mind.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The game got off to a bad start for the Wizards, and they never recovered. Once the final buzzer hit, the score reflected the type of game this was, one where the Wizards were just outclassed, as they lost 119-98.

Wizards Get Destroyed by Former Teammates

Although it was a devastating loss, some performances stood out. Will Riley was the best player in a Wizards jersey in the loss. The rookie out of Illinois had a stellar night, as he had 18 points and only one missed shot from the field, along with four boards.

Riley has slowly looked like a breakout player from the 2025 draft class, and this game only strengthens that case. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for him, as next season will be a battle for rotation minutes.

Another rookie also had a great night, and that was second-round pick Jamir Watkins out of Florida State. Watkins is known as a defensive specialist who needs to improve on offense. This loss was one of his best offensive games of the season, as Watkins finished with 14 points on six-of-eight shooting with two made long-distance shots.

Watkins is on the older side for a rookie, at 24, but he has been good enough to get a standard deal. It will be interesting to see what the team does, though, as some roster decisions will have to be made over the offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) passes in front of Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The final player who played well in the loss was Justin Champagnie. Champagnie has been a reliable player all season and always provides. In the loss, Champagnie came away with 14 points on four made three pointers.

The do-it-all forward also had two steals on the defensive end. Champagnie is easily one of the most underrated players in the league. He can defend, can score at all three levels, and can facilitate when needed. When it comes to rotation players for next season, Champagnie is a lock for one of the spots in a nine-man rotation.

