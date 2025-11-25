Why Haven’t the Wizards Fired Brian Keefe?

The Washington Wizards remain one of the NBA’s most patient, rebuilding franchises. While other teams cycle through coaches quickly when progress stalls, the Wizards have stayed committed to their head coach, Brian Keefe, even as the losses pile up and skepticism from fans and the entire sports world grows.

One question that many may have in the back of their minds is Why haven’t the Washington Wizards fired him? The answer lies in the team’s slow-burn rebuild, its unclear identity, and a strategic embrace of losing that places little urgency on short-term coaching success.

Brian Keefe said he told Kyshawn George to foul in this situation:



“We should’ve tailed off and played out the 9 seconds. I misjudged the clock. That’s on me.”



(Shoutout @bijan_todd for asking this question)

Understanding Brian Keefe’s Role for the Wizards

Washington’s rebuild has been lengthy and, at times, directionless. The feeling is odd when it comes to the Wizards and the decisions that are being made. A good measuring stick is comparing the Wizards to teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards have fallen behind all of those teams. Unlike teams that aggressively reshape their rosters with a clear blueprint, the Wizards are still searching for the foundation of their future. They have yet to identify their franchise centerpiece, their stylistic identity, or the types of players who will eventually shape a contender.

In a process defined more by exploration than execution, Keefe’s role has been less about winning games and more about shepherding a developmental experiment that is still in its earliest chapters.

Not only does this rebuild feel like it’s taking forever, but it also feels like it is wasting time, meaningless, and even without a plan at times, too. With winning currently being a low priority, while some might say intentionally so, the front office has no immediate incentive to make a change.

Teams chasing lottery odds rarely rush to install a top-tier coach because those coaches expect results. Keefe, meanwhile, provides stability during a phase in which losing is viewed not as failure but as a strategic asset. This rebuild feels familiar, like the Sam Hinkie era with the Philadelphia 76ers, where they continued to lose without any results. Head coach Brett Brown lost a lot of games then, similar to Keefe.

Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Additionally, Washington is exercising patience far beyond what most rebuilding franchises tolerate. Many organizations would have pivoted already, citing performance issues or stagnation, but the Wizards seem willing to absorb extended growing pains. Whether fair or not, some observers argue that Keefe has become something of a placeholder, someone whose job security is tied less to his coaching record and more to the timeline of the rebuild itself.

The widely held belief is that once the front office feels the roster is closer to contention, they know who their core players are and what style they want to commit to. Keefe may ultimately become the scapegoat. At that point, the franchise could seek a more accomplished coach to lead a competitive push.

For now, however, Washington’s priorities are clear. The organization wants to develop young players, accumulate assets, and secure high draft picks. Under those conditions, Keefe’s job remains safe, not because of results, but because the organization isn’t ready for them yet.

