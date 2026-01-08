CJ McCollum Shares Goodbye to Wizards After Trae Young Trade

By now, most of the NBA world has been clued in on the blockbuster deal that sent four-time All-Star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for vetran guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert. The details of the trade are confusing enough, as neither team coughed up a draft pick in order to sweeten their package. However, that story has already been told.

Now that the trade has officially settled and the initial dust has cleared, players on both sides have opened up about their feelings on the deal. Most of the statements released are the typical spew of gratitude for their former franchise and excitement for the opportunity ahead. However, when McCollum was asked for his thoughts post game he actually offered a fair amount of nuance when reflecting on his time in a Wizards uniform.

“Loved my time in DC," McCollum said, per NBA insider Chris B. Haynes. "Organization was great to my family and I. Michael Winger and Will [Dawkins] did everything they said they would and kept their word from the very beginning. Love the city and they’re doing things the right way over there. Exited to get to The A and get to work. Very familiar with their style of play. Love the ownership group and front office. Good group of players.”

While most of what he said was the usual talking points that players spit out following a trade, some of it was actually insightful. McCollum was likely informed the second he landed in Washington that he was going to be a rental.

McCollum's Impact in Washington

As a result, he focused his time in D.C. on developing young guys and guiding them to the spots they wanted to be in. Every moment wasn’t perfect — most Wizards fans are well aware of some of McCollum’s lower moments this season — but overall, the impact he left on the young guys was seemingly positive.

McCollum clearly built a bond with multiple players and gave them insight into what it meant to be a pro. The goal from the start with acquiring the now 34-year-old was to guide and support. Expectations were low in regards to on-court production, but the Wizards never needed him to be a franchise-altering superstar.

Washington was more than happy with McCollum’s 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, as long as he passed along the knowledge that would help kick-start the rebuild. The Young trade itself seemingly throws a wrench into the current direction of the Wizards, as adding a player of his caliber will likely alter the tanking path that Washington is currently on.

However, none of that matters as long as the “Wiz-Kids” continue to improve and develop. There is still a long way to go in the District before a championship is even in the picture, but one thing is clear through it all: McCollum’s time in Washington was a net positive.

