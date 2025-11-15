Early Mock NBA Draft Outlines Wizards Future

Is it still really early in the 2025-26 season? Yes, absolutely. All the same, anyone who thinks that this Washington Wizards roster is suited to turn their losing run around and, by some miracle, make the playoffs likely hasn't been watching the footage. In spite of their own obvious talent, the team simply has neither the cohesion nor consistency to make anything of their current form.

Trending Towards New Talent

While the team has spent the last two seasons loading up on young talent, as their current campaign progresses, it seems that the 2026 NBA Draft will yield a similar opportunity out of pure necessity. It's a pain to continue to lose now — the Wizards are tied for a league-worst 1-11 — but given their bedrock of young talent already, an extra, star-making addition may be just what the franchise needs to get over the hump.

According to a way-too-early mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Wizards are on deck to get just that in next year's batch of rookies in the form of current Duke forward Cameron Boozer.

FULL NBA MOCK DRAFT 🚨



Predictions and pro comparisons for all 60 picks 🔮



🔗: https://t.co/qMq5lS8wPN pic.twitter.com/slZrZjQUlV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2025

Coveted Scoring Versatility

"Cameron Boozer going for 15 points and 13 boards with four stocks on an off night should be telling," Wasserman writes. "He's going to find a way to make an impact, regardless, which we saw when he imposed his physicality on Texas after struggling to convert on touch and finesse shots in the first half."

"The 250-pound big man bounced back to hit four threes in his second game for Duke," he continued, "an encouraging and scary sign this early."

"Boozer will win the majority of his battles around the basket, but it's the expanding perimeter game—both with his shot and ability to put the ball down and attack with body control—that creates such a mismatch and coveted scoring versatility from the 4 or 5 positions."

With Alex Sarr already heading up Washington's front court in what has been a breakout sophomore year so far, adding Boozer — the son of infamous NBA hard-head Carlos Boozer — would surely be a nice compliment in the paint.

To boot, the Wizards used their top pick in this past draft to address the opposite end of the lineup, bringing in scoring-heavy guard Tre Johnson to run their back court for the assumed foreseeable future. Wizards fans have spent far too long hoping for things that haven't happened yet, but given their current roster trends, Boozer's potential addition could be the final piece of the puzzle to a successful rebuild.

