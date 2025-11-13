Wizards Stretch Losing Streak to Double-Digits

What can be fairly expected of the Washington Wizards, 11 games into their new season? Whatever it is, it isn't remotely similar to what the team had inspired just weeks ago prior to the tipoff in game one. Having drafted rookie Tre Johnson out of Texas and brought in veteran guard CJ McCollum to compliment him in the backcourt, on top of Washington's array of developing sophomore options, the team was seen as set to improve upon last year's 18-64 finish.

Falling Short in Multiple Manners

Now, right back in last place in the Eastern Conference and suffering a 1-11 record, the Wizards have officially extended their losing streak to double-digits. Nothing is clicking, at least on a higher level, for the 2025-26 bunch in D.C. Head coach Brian Keefe has not only failed to build any positive momentum on the backs of the talent that he does have, but he's fallen short of expectations in taking the roster he's been given beyond the team's maligned performances in recent years.

In their latest loss, on the road to the (now 7-3) Houston Rockets, Washington continued to fall by way of all the ailments that have come to define their season so far. The team remains broken, and as the losses continue to pile up, a potential fix appears lost in the fray.

Dire Lack of Defense

It's one thing to build a team on offensive prowess, especially in an age of NBA basketball in which scoring is prioritized in the face of often subpar defensive units. But, it's an entirely different one to neglect that side of the ball entirely.

In what can only be seen as "keeping pace" for the Wizards, the team allowed a seismic 135 points to Houston. Home or away from home, that's a number that will be incredibly difficult to match for any team, let alone one led primarily by young players still finding their footing in the league.

Washington often scores at a high clip, but the problem is that they almost always - save for once this season - allow their opponents equal opportunity, of not more, on the other end. D.C.'s latest 10-game losing streak lends itself to another piece of negative history for a Wizards team in dire straits.

There have been 18 losing streaks of 10 or more games in the NBA over the last three seasons.



The Washington Wizards now own four of them. pic.twitter.com/vqSwqlEgHJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 13, 2025

The worst thing about Washington's struggles is that the answer to them seems to already exist on the roster, locked behind new talent that must bide time until the team's veteran presence runs its course.

Until that happens, one win in 12 games may continue to sink in as a normal occurrence for a franchise in seemingly perpetual rebuild ruin.

