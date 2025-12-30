Wizards Should Give Tre Johnson Permanent Starter Spot

Despite their recent, relative surge in stacking up a series of promising wins, the Washington Wizards got off to a bad enough start to the year that they'll need more than a decent stretch to recover it. At this point, what remains on the schedule for Washington may be more about moving long-term pieces into place prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, culling what remains along the road towards a more concise overall vision.

"What remains" is, in this case a misfit cast of veteran scorers that will eventually have to be moved if the Wizards are to take the next step. Luckily for the team, a rookie guard - and scoring sensation of his own - is stepping into the limelight to make that process easier on everyone.

Enter: Tre Johnson. Not only did his last outing, in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, serve as a microcosm of what he already brings to the team, but it proved above all else that the guard is ready for a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Easing the Pain

In 25 minutes, Johnson shot a blistering 9/12 from the field, including a flawless 5/5 mark from long range. He also went perfect (1/1) from the strike, for what that's worth.

Collecting 24 points, to go along with two assist, one board and one steal, Johnson was by far and away the highlight in an otherwise dreary defeat for the Wizards. His performance may have been one of the most efficient by any individual on the roster this season, and going forward, Washington has no reason not to rely on him.

Tre Johnson today vs the Suns..



24 PTS (9/12 FG, 5/5 3PT, 1/1 FT)

1 REB

2 AST

1 STL



When the Wizards start giving him 30 MIN a night, We’re gonna see an easy 20 PPG..



Future 25+ PPG scorer ! pic.twitter.com/7ChH0yt8De — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) December 30, 2025

Especially in light of those aforementioned veterans that are almost constantly rumored to be on the trading block, Johnson providing a bedrock of consistent scoring should make that transition seamless for a team set towards a future fueled by young talent.

Keefe's Plan

Whatever the case may be, head coach Brian Keefe's ultimate vision for the team depends on decisions like these being made. It may be risky to start a rookie at any juncture, but at 7-23, spinning wheels in the veteran-led mud, what does anyone have to lose?

Whether it ends up being spurred by Keefe or someone else, Johnson should continue to develop into a crucial cornerstone alongside the likes of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and others.

Wizards fans, as bad as things seem right now, are cheering for one of the most potential-ridden situations in the league right now. Like all good things, they just need time... and perhaps another lottery draft pick, too.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!