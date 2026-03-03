Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards fought hard in their last game against the Houston Rockets. The game was chippy from the beginning, leading to Trae Young being ejected for the first time as a member of the Wizards. They ultimately fell to the Rockets, but gave one of the best teams in the West a run for their money.

Now, their focus shifts to a division rival, the Orlando Magic. This is the second night of a back-to-back, so it already puts the Wizards at a disadvantage. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including three things to watch, injury reports and game information.

Three Things to Watch

Every player on a two-way contract or fighting for that next contract will get the opportunity to showcase their ability. The Wizards are already dealing with multiple injuries, though some key players are coming back soon. This means to expect players like Julian Reese and Sharife Cooper to play 20 or more minutes again.

Bilal Coulibaly continues to dominate through his past few games, and his future is secured now in Washington. His defense is still top-tier, but his scoring has also taken a step up. The Magic are among the worst interior defenses in the league, allowing 51.5 points per game in the paint. Coulibaly, who loves to slash and cut baseline, should have another big game.

Bub Carrington is ultimately going to be moved to the bench once Young makes his return from injury. Still, he has an impressive streak of not missing a single game, which he would like to continue. With his recent improvement in play, though, this could change. The team could also start pairing him with more bench players while he is on the court, to help him build chemistry with the second unit. Watch out for the specific players that Carrington spends the most time on the court with in this one.

Wizards Injuries

Washington has yet to submit an injury report. Once the injury report is released, we will update with the latest information. Please continue to check back for updates.

Magic Injuries

Franz Wagner - Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Alex Morales - Out: G-League Assignment

Collin Castleton - Out: G-League Assignment

Anthony Black - Questionable: Right Quad Contusion

Game Information

Date: Mar. 3

Matchup: Wizards (16-44) at Magic (31-28)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Kia Center -- Orlando, FL

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

