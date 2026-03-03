Trae Young Ejected From Wizards vs. Rockets Game

Although he has yet to play a game in a Washington Wizards jersey, Trae Young is already making his impact known.

First news came out that Young and the team are reportedly going to sign a three-year extension this summer. Then came news that Young would make his Wizards debut on Mar. 5 against the Utah Jazz. Yet what transpired during the Wizards vs. Houston Rockets game triumphs all of that.

In the third quarter, things got heated between the two teams. Tari Eason and Jamir Watkins got into a shoving match that officials eventually had to stop. Young was not having it, though, as he got onto the court and proceeded to get ejected from the game.

Young Gets Tossed Despite Not Playing

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards injured guard Trae Young (3) stands on the court during a time out during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The play that led to Young getting tossed happened when Washington was on defense. Watkins was guarding Eason, and while Watkins headed back on defense, Eason shoved him to the floor. Then Watkins responded with a shove of his own, which led Eason to respond once again. It was not until Bilal Coulibaly had to get between the two that the officials stopped play to calm both players down and assess technical fouls.

Young was not happy with how long it took to stop the game to give Eason a tech. Once the officials stopped play, Young went out on the court and was clearly unhappy. Once it was determined what fouls would be assessed, Young was ejected from the game before ever logging a minute for Washington. This is potentially the first time any NBA player has been ejected before playing for their current team.

Trae Young EJECTED for running on the court 😳



He still hasn't played a game for the Wizards yet 😅 pic.twitter.com/MFfK2ZrtDS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2026

Watkins and Eason also received technical fouls for their heated moment. Watkins was assessed one tech for his verbal spat. In contrast, Eason was assessed two times: once for shoving Watkins and again for his verbal spat, which led to his ejection.

Depending on what the league decides to do, Young's debut may have to wait. If the NBA decides Young must serve a suspension, his debut against the Jazz may be postponed to another date. He will surely be fined for his actions during the game, though. This is also the third time Young has been ejected during his NBA career.

It is safe to say, though, that this outburst is proof that Young wants to be in Washington. Young also took to social media after his ejection, stating, "Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C. .. but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!"

More updates to come on what punishments the NBA decides to hand out to Young and Watkins.

