Wizards Drop Season Series to Raptors, Lose Fourth Consecutive Game

Another game goes by, which means another loss for the Washington Wizards. The Wiz Kids welcomed the Toronto Raptors to the DMV, hoping to break their losing streak. Instead, they extend it, dropping the final game of the season series 134-125.

Although it was a tough loss, this was almost a perfect game for the Wizards on the developmental side of things.

The young prospects played solid minutes, fought till the end, and gave the crowd a good game. Some of these prospects stood out more than others.

Prospects Shine in Close Loss

It is time to reopen the discussion about Bilal Coulibaly's future in Washington. February was the best month this season for him. The forward had 14 points on 60% shooting with two made three-pointers.

This brought his February stats to 10.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting. This was the kind of month Coulibaly needed, as this is a sign of life from him. Now, he just needs to continue this to end the season.

Feb 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) while driving to the basket in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Will Riley also lit up the nylon in the loss, ending his game with an impressive 19 points on 60% shooting. Riley also had four rebounds and three assists. The rookie out of Illinois has had a quiet season that has gone under the radar. The verdict is still out on what kind of role he will have in the future, but he should, at a minimum, be a key rotation player for the next few seasons.

Will Riley 19/4/3 on 6/10 FG vs Toronto https://t.co/ac4UiqFuEH pic.twitter.com/fktXCirEYm — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) March 1, 2026

Kyshawn George also looked well as he progresses slowly back from his injury. The first time Rising Star this season finished with 14 points on perfect shooting from distance, knocking down three from behind the arc. George was also an enforcer in the paint, pulling in two blocks on defense. George had been in a slump the past few games. This is partly due to injury, but this game is a sign that he is getting back in a groove on offense.

Finally, Bub Carrington looked good in the loss. He had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and knocked down two of his four shots from long range. The point guard also had five assists to one turnover, showing his ability to be the team's backup lead guard once Trae Young is healthy.

Carrington has been under immense pressure this season. Some of that is due to a contract extension due soon, but partly due to his starting role now essentially gone because of the Young trade. Still, he has not been as bad as some fans will say, as he is showing great signs of being a backup facilitator.

