Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Thunder

There are just a few games left in the NBA season, and Washington Wizards fans are ready for this season to be done with. This has been another year of rebuilding and tanking, but it should be the last for a while. They have a good core of players with Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson, along with a potential top-three draft pick. General Manager Will Dawkins also traded for two All-NBA players, Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

This does not mean they are playing; right now, it seems Davis will miss the rest of the season. The team could use Davis right now, as they welcome the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder into the DMV. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this game.

Three Things to Watch

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Thunder big men group is one of the best, if not the best, in the entire NBA. This means Sarr will have another tough battle ahead of him. After struggling against the big body of Jalen Duren, see how he fares against someone of a similar frame in Chet Holmgren, on offense and defense. He will likely struggle against Isaiah Hartenstein, but if he can hold his own against Holmgren, it could be a sign that he is the perfect player to guard new-generation centers like Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.

If there is one player on the hot seat right now for the Wizards, it is Bub Carrington. He has been struggling, but has also provided some great games, like his 30-point outing the other night. However, with the draft looming and other young players making strides at taking his spot, he has a ton to prove. The Thunder have one of the best defenses in the NBA, and if he cannot at least hold his own, it might be the turning point for his future in the NBA.

The Wizards' defense has been subpar this year, to say the least. They are also welcoming into town one of the league's most efficient guards in history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Bilal Coulibaly is most likely being tasked with guarding him. It seems inevitable that Gilgeous-Alexander will score 20 points. Still, if Coulibaly can hold him to under 30 points and force a few turnovers, that should be considered a win in his book. This is the toughest task Coulibaly will face all season, and it can be a confidence booster if he can slow down the MVP.

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Wizards Injuries

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team

Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL

Leaky Black - Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Trae Young - Out: Right Quad Contusion

Tre Johnson - Questionable: Right Foot Soreness

Will Riley - Questionable: Right Adductor Soreness

Thunder Injuries

Branden Carlson - Out: Low Back Strain

Jalen Williams - Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Nikola Topic - Out: G League Assignment

Payton Sandfort - Out: G League Assignment

Thomas Sorber - Out: Torn Right ACL

Game Information

Date: Mar. 21

Matchup: Wizards (16-53) vs. Thunder (55-15)

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

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