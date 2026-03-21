Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Thunder
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There are just a few games left in the NBA season, and Washington Wizards fans are ready for this season to be done with. This has been another year of rebuilding and tanking, but it should be the last for a while. They have a good core of players with Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson, along with a potential top-three draft pick. General Manager Will Dawkins also traded for two All-NBA players, Trae Young and Anthony Davis.
This does not mean they are playing; right now, it seems Davis will miss the rest of the season. The team could use Davis right now, as they welcome the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder into the DMV. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this game.
Three Things to Watch
The Thunder big men group is one of the best, if not the best, in the entire NBA. This means Sarr will have another tough battle ahead of him. After struggling against the big body of Jalen Duren, see how he fares against someone of a similar frame in Chet Holmgren, on offense and defense. He will likely struggle against Isaiah Hartenstein, but if he can hold his own against Holmgren, it could be a sign that he is the perfect player to guard new-generation centers like Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.
If there is one player on the hot seat right now for the Wizards, it is Bub Carrington. He has been struggling, but has also provided some great games, like his 30-point outing the other night. However, with the draft looming and other young players making strides at taking his spot, he has a ton to prove. The Thunder have one of the best defenses in the NBA, and if he cannot at least hold his own, it might be the turning point for his future in the NBA.
The Wizards' defense has been subpar this year, to say the least. They are also welcoming into town one of the league's most efficient guards in history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Bilal Coulibaly is most likely being tasked with guarding him. It seems inevitable that Gilgeous-Alexander will score 20 points. Still, if Coulibaly can hold him to under 30 points and force a few turnovers, that should be considered a win in his book. This is the toughest task Coulibaly will face all season, and it can be a confidence booster if he can slow down the MVP.
Wizards Injuries
Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain
Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis
D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team
Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL
Leaky Black - Out: Left Ankle Sprain
Trae Young - Out: Right Quad Contusion
Tre Johnson - Questionable: Right Foot Soreness
Will Riley - Questionable: Right Adductor Soreness
Thunder Injuries
Branden Carlson - Out: Low Back Strain
Jalen Williams - Out: Right Hamstring Strain
Nikola Topic - Out: G League Assignment
Payton Sandfort - Out: G League Assignment
Thomas Sorber - Out: Torn Right ACL
Game Information
Date: Mar. 21
Matchup: Wizards (16-53) vs. Thunder (55-15)
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.