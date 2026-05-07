Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Julian Reese

Julian Reese wasn't just a gimmick hire, having completed a successful four-year stint at the University of Maryland before joining the Washington Wizards' developing coalition of local, Baltimore-bred products. He rebounded capably on a team that needed it, endearing himself to a Washington fan base in need of a physicality boost.

Now that Reese has let his game speak for itself across limited appearances, Wizards On SI reporters Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown took the time to analyze the impression he made over his limited D.C. experience and how much he'll mean to the team going forward.

“Reese was a surprise this season. A late addition to the roster post trade deadline, he had no expectations for the remainder of the season. Despite the low expectations, he made a statement breaking and setting records his rookie season.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The rookie only appeared in a handful of games, but his presence was felt from his first minute of NBA action. He had multiple games recording 10+ points and rebounds, something no other rookie in the NBA did on a consistent basis. It was really impressive to see what he could do.

"Now, he still has to earn a standard contract, but that seems very possible. Reese will surely be on a two-way contract to start the 2026-27 season, but that can easily change post trade deadline. So far, Reese is the only player to pass with flying colors for me." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: A+

"Reese's ascent into this out-of-nowhere double-double machine was a surprise to me just like it was to everyone else, but I had an admittedly-better understanding of the Juju experience than most pure Wizards fans. The former Maryland Terrapin has been playing hefty minutes in the DMV for quite awhile, but I'd never seen him commit himself to a specific niche like he did.

"He's undersized for someone who'll likely spend the bulk of his NBA career at center, a 6'9 non-shooter who's better as a glass-cleaning, rim-running paint regular alongside an entry passer like Trae Young than he is out by the perimeter. But given how devoted he was to asserting himself over fellow under-performers down the stretch of this spring, his rebounding specialization could very easily aid his return for the squad's following campaign."

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blocks out Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

"As Bryson alluded to earlier, the road map to Reese's reappearance is simple. With the undrafted prospect having spent just one season in the NBA without having proven himself a nightly-enough threat to earn a standard contract elsewhere, the Wizards could easily just re-sign him to a second two-way deal for the following season. This way, he can remain locally available if the Wizards need a rebounding punch or an inning-eater to fill in for their brittle bigs in Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr.

"Again, some of his bloated statistics are padded based on the poor level of competition that he was preserved for, as he's yet to prove himself as an 82-game player alongside Washington's other assortment of rookies. Still, someone with next to zero big-league experience filling in a needed role on the fly and challenging the depth chart of the future is worthy of applause." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: A

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