Wizards Provide New Update on Anthony Davis Injury

Amid a long, grueling season of unfortunate injuries, the Washington Wizards have been hearing some good news lately. First, it was Trae Young making his Wizards debut, and almost looking good to finish the season. Alex Sarr also returned from his injury, though he and Young are on minutes restrictions. The final player fans are waiting to come back, though, is Anthony Davis, for whom the team just provided an update.

The Wizards' public relations team announced that Davis still has a hand issue and will not be reevaluated until the end of March. This puts his reevaluation date with just a month left to play, with seven games in April. This means Davis will likely not play with the Wizards this season. Although this may sound bad, it is likely for the best.

ANTHONY DAVIS INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/JroDB0AvLL — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) March 20, 2026

Davis is one of the league's premier big men and one of the best of all time. With the team currently 1.5 games back of the worst record, and the best odds in the draft, why not shut everyone down? Every loss is a long-term win at this rate, and playing Davis could lead to unnecessary wins and potentially aggravate his injury. This time period gives him the perfect opportunity to recover while the team figures out his long-term plan.

The other good news is that the medical team working with Davis is one of the best in the world. Dr. Steven Shin is one of the world's premier hand and wrist surgeons. Some of the athletes he has worked on include Steph Curry, Jalen Williams, and Kobe Bryant. These are just a few names in the basketball world, but he has also worked on other all-time greats in different leagues, like Drew Brees of the NFL.

The bottom line is that yes, this does suck as Davis is more than likely not playing the rest of the season. It is good, though, for the long-term success of the Wizards. They need to keep losing and avoid risking injuries to their star players. Davis is just the first stone to fall regarding players sitting out this season, and Young could be next, along with Sarr and George, who already has a partially torn UCL.

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