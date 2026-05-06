Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Jaden Hardy

The Washington Wizards made several marquee additions over the course of their 2025-26 season, though few of their most notable names factored into the squad's ultimate 17-65 finish. All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis combined for just five games played as members of their newest organization, victims of injuries they'd succumbed to before their respective trades and understanding of Washington's choice to prioritize boosted draft odds over rushed returns.

That's not to say the Wizards got nothing out of their swaps, though; Jaden Hardy played some of the best ball of his career during his brief stint, and Wizards On SI reporters Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown sat down to discuss the positives and negatives he showcased over 23 wild games.

"Jaden Hardy joined the Washington Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis trade in February. He was a key reason the Dallas Mavericks reached the Finals in 2024, serving as their spark plug off the bench. After that season, though, he fell out of the rotation. Washington could serve as his resurgence as an offensive threat off the bench.

"The few games he played showcased his scoring skill set and his willingness to shoot. Once traded to the Wizards, he saw his minutes per game increase by 7.8. Those minutes raised his points per game from 6.9 to 12.6, and his three-point shooting from 37.1 percent to 42 percent. His offensive style was perfect for the Wizards."

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"His defense, though, is still quite bad, and is something he must improve if he wants minutes in the 2026-27 season. Hardy gets blown by a good amount on the perimeter, and he will always be a point of attack for opposing teams. It was evident in some games during his time with the Wizards. Still, he showed promise, but his defense is so bad that he needs to only work on improving it this offseason." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: C+

"Hardy, much like his travel partner in Davis, wasn't of any service to a Dallas situation in flux. He's meant to focus his effort on generating buckets out of thin air as a bench deckhand, and found that role opening in a surprising place.

"Washington loosely resembles Dallas' situation, at least to those who focus on win-loss records. But while the Mavericks are figuring out their own direction, the Wizards are set on ending their teardown and stepping into a more competitive phase of their onging rebuild shortly, and they seem ready to continue utilizing Hardy's unique services.

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

"They really lost something in Cam Whitmore's failure to blossom in Washington. Now, that wasn't completely his fault, as blood clots prematurely ended his season before the calendar flipped, but it hadn't helped that he wasn't the shooter or locked-in defender that head coach Brian Keefe needed out of his bench scorer when he was still available.

"Hardy wasn't much of an improvement on that other end of the floor, but what he could do was blend physicality with earned audacity as a possession-ender. Willing to shoot as a dancing 3-point shooter or thick slasher, he was a valued presence in the team's end-of-season rotation, evidenced in the career-highs that he put forth as the Wizards let go of the rope.

"The confident guard and his manageable contract could quite feasibly stick around as the squad kicks their level of competition up a notch this fall. Even if some of the inherent flaws attached to his daring shot profile or lopsided interest in the two different sides of the ball may result in a few stinkers, he still proved himself a marginal success with the opportunity with which he was presented. - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: B

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