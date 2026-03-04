Jaden Hardy's Wizards Future Could Be More Secure Than Fans Realize

Few incoming pieces of the Anthony Davis trade were expected to factor into the Washington Wizards' future outside of the deal's obvious centerpiece.

In exchange for a cast of largely-expiring Wizards' third-stringers, the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of the opportunity to dump a few veterans with whom D.C. had little use. They wasted no time in waiving Dante Exum before announcing that D'Angelo Russell was unlikely to suit up with his newest team, indicating how Davis-centric their intentions really were for anyone who wasn't yet clear on the matter.

Jaden Hardy, similar to each of the other Mavericks-turned Wizards, had similarly worn out his welcome in Dallas. Only unlike his unwanted teammates, he remains young enough to still entice a team like Washington interested in cheap depth pieces, and has actually impressed as the lone piece of the package to see the floor in Washington. And upon closer inspection, there's reason to believe that he could be in it for a longer haul than fans are anticipating.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) defends Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

He's a former second-round pick midway through his fourth NBA season, meaning that he had to have already signed an extension to stay put with the Mavericks for as long as he did. Sure enough, the scoring guard remains on his current deal through at least next season, and he'll await a decision on his $6 million team option by this point in 2027 - should he still be a Wizard by then.

Hardy's Case to Stick It Out

The 2-guard has largely remained a deep-cut contributor over seven games with the Wizards, generating enough appearances between backing up the starters and showing off in garbage time to average a career-high 13.9 points over 20 nightly minutes.

He isn't just shooting to shoot, even if his ambitious eye does raise questions as to how he'll fit within a fully-healthy Wizards roster in the fall. He's shooting 43.8% from the floor and exactly 40% from distance, alternating attempts as a set corner play-finisher and a creative dancer attempting to get the better of the occasional isolation defender.

“He can score”- Coach Keefe in Jaden Hardy pic.twitter.com/dJaBJqwHGe — Wizards Lead 🪄 (@WizardsLead) February 23, 2026

He's cost-effective enough to inspire confidence that he could still be in D.C. alongside Davis, Trae Young and the ascending Wizards, a talented-enough bucket-generator to factor into the group's backcourt room. Hardy won't be prioritized overtop Young, Tre Johnson, mega-guard Will Riley and potentially whoever the front office drafts, but if his Dallas stint provides any takeaways, he's much more comfortable than Bub Carrington at getting his game off from a bench role,

The player for Hardy to keep out for is Cam Whitmore, another heat check scorer who won't factor into whatever's left of the 2025-26 campaign after getting diagnosed with blood clots in December.

He was much streakier and less-focused than Hardy while occupying a similar role, but given that the Wizards have already picked up the club option on the DMV native, he now stands as the most direct competition for the 11th-man spot on head coach Brian Keefe's team. But while he's failed to ever make a name for himself as a rotational regular over three up-and-down years, the big game-seasoned Hardy could prove readier for the sacrifice that comes with a jump into expectations.

