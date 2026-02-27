Jamir Watkins Extension Could Mean the End for Wizards Wing

One of the biggest looming questions currently surrounding the Washington Wizards organization is what moves will be made this offseason. Washington has a plethora of young talent, particularly at the wing spot, forcing decisions to be made if the team wishes to continue forward progression. The Wizards obviously aren’t going to move on from guys like Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, etc., as those players offer high-end upside along with enough positive flashes that are too good to pass up.

The real debate begins when Washington starts evaluating its second unit and beyond, deciding which young players are worth keeping around. For a good portion of time, it seemed as if French wing Bilal Coulibaly was going to be a staple among that group, utilizing his athleticism and defensive tools to be an impact player.

However, a slow developmental curve coupled with the emergence of rookie Jamir Watkins may be hinting at what direction the Wizards are heading.

Statistical Comparison

Although Coulibaly and Watkins are at different points in their career trajectories, it appears as if Washington’s organization has an idea of what type of player they are trying to mold the two into. The NBA covets athletic 3-and-D wings arguably more than any other archetype for modern role players, which is exactly the role both are trying to fill. Only problem: neither of them can shoot.

As it stands, Watkins is currently shooting just 26.6% from three, while Coulibaly is shooting 27.2%. Both have struggled to consistently assert themselves offensively in the half court, as a lack of an outside shot makes them predictable to opposing defenses.

The development of Watkins’ shot seems a bit more likely than Coulibaly’s, as Watkins is still adjusting to the NBA three-point line and has shown steady development in recent years. In comparison, Coulibaly has seen a steep decrease in three-point percentage in each of his first three years in the league, adding to the already growing concern.

BC steal ➡️ BC slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/IXiK6StZGi — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 6, 2026

Contractual Obligation

From a contractual standpoint, both Watkins and Coulibaly are in a similar spot. Both have club options coming up this offseason, meaning the team can either bring them back or allow them to enter restricted free agency. However, it seems as if the team is making more of a commitment to Watkins than Coulibaly.

The Washington Wizards are signing Jamir Watkins to a two-year contract, per @ShamsCharania



Watkins, the No. 43 pick in the 2025 NBD Draft, was on a two-way contract.



The rookie has averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 NBA games this season. pic.twitter.com/gfqJcKqK4B — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) February 26, 2026

Watkins was recently converted from a two-way to a standard deal, giving him guaranteed money through at least the end of this season. Technically, Washington could still let him walk this offseason, but it would seem odd to give a player a raise just to move on a few months later.

In Coulibaly’s case, the team appears more reluctant to commit long term, considering he could be in line for a fairly hefty rookie extension that might clog the team’s salary structure moving forward. Either way the Wizards approach it, a decision regarding the team’s future is on the horizon.

