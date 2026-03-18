Overlooked Wizards Trade Could Go Down as an All-Time Steal

Will Riley is rapidly escaping niche status. This isn't just another instance in which Washington Wizards fans hyping up one of their guys just because they don't have anyone else to latch on to; in fact, he's challenging the franchise's prospect hierarchy as a high-upside rookie with a strong chance of factoring into the organization's future.

His development from a draft night afterthought into a prized piece looks even wilder upon reflection to how he arrived in Washington in the first place. The late-first rounder briefly donned a Utah Jazz cap while his trade to the Wizards processed, as he, along with the rights to the second-round pick that later became Jamir Watkins and two more deep-cut Day Two assets, were sent to D.C. in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr. at the evening's 18th selection spot.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Will Riley stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 21st pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Wizards have connected on more than just the occasionally-beneficial swap over three years of focused rebuilding, yet it would already be fair to lump this subtle acquisition among the present front office's best. Not only did the organization locate one of the draft class's elite wing creators, but they continued bolstering their trove of draft-based capital in yet another win along the margins.

Riley and Friends

Riley is still on the rawer side, as his initial draft stock suggested for the long-term swing. 43.7% from the field and 33.5% from distance are far from sexy marks 60 games into his NBA career, and his inconsistencies have revealed just how far away he is from physically contending against the big league's bigger bodies.

All signs are pointing towards the Wizards' willingness to move on past the arduous phase of the rebuild and lumping the rotational prospects alongside the newly-arrived stars, and he's flexed his ability to improve on the fly over the home stretch of the regular season in preparing for that step towards competitive ball. The fluidity and craft he's flashed in combining a strong shooting stroke and interior patience have manifested in back to back 21-point games, and he's leading every draft classmate not named Rookie of the Year frontrunner Kon Knueppel in total points since Feb. 1.

Most points by a rookie since Feb 1st:



393 - Kon Knueppel

310 - Will Riley

309 - Maxime Raynaud

282 - VJ Edgecombe

260 - Cooper Flagg

257 - Ace Bailey

252 - Nique Clifford

227 - Danny Wolf pic.twitter.com/nHrDTBI5Wm — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) March 18, 2026

Riley's production alone would be enough to classify the trade as a win right then and there. Not to make a dig at another player in propping up another, but the significantly-older and smaller Clayton faces an even longer road in his own search for efficient hoops, having already been sent packing midseason by the same Jazz who acquired his rights mere months prior.

Watkins' own mini-ascendance from a footnote into a bona fide disruptor is icing to the deal, as he, too, has spent the latter half of his rookie campaign by putting together a convincing case for rotational appearances on the Wizards' fully-healthy squad. He's one of the premier stock-accumulators of any first-year pro, using his lengthy college experience and pure instincts to his advantage with pressing, impossible-to-ignore defense.

JAMIR WATKINS CLAMPS



JAMIR WATKINS POSTER



pic.twitter.com/8EOik2pdlq — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) March 15, 2026

That's to say nothing of the further leverage that Washington received in momentarily strengthening their asset treasure chest- as fans, analysts and other teams around the league know, they love using their second-round picks as outgoing trade chips and fringe talent pick-ups alike. Riley's inclusion alone will keep this trade aging well for the Wizards, as his star is only beginning to rise on a professional scale.

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