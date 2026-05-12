Wizards Executives Remaining Reluctant to Reveal Next Move

The Washington Wizards tasted their greatest bit of recent success this past weekend in winning the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they haven't let that stroke of good fortunate distract from their main objective. They're still over a month out from making the biggest decision of their rebuild in actually sending their decision in to the league's office, and they're being as cryptic as ever.

Michael Winger's reaction as Washington's managerial representative within the NBA's ping pong ball selection room told it all. The Monumental Basketball President won out over 13 leering rivals and found out while sitting amongst his fellow suits, visibly providing nothing but a simple thumbs-up and a nod upon processing that his specific number combination had won out (according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk's exclusive, he wrote "F--- yeah!" in his journal to relieve his excitement).

Sam Presti (seated at the end of the 2nd row) looked happy and smiled towards Michael Winger as Washington was called for the first pick.



Winger was Presti’s assistant GM from 2010 to 2017 before leaving to work for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Gu9bPcdoBc — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) May 10, 2026

That's as much as he, let alone Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins, was willing to reveal. This boon means so much more than the obvious luxury of controlling everyone else's draft board; the asset represents leverage, and the strategic, big picture-driven front office is as open for business as ever.

The Wizards' Options

Winger, who technically outranks Dawkins in Washington's executive pecking order, was careful with his words in addressing the media scrum waiting for him outside of the limited-access selection room. "This is not a savior moment," he told The Stein Line's Jake Fischer in implying that the Wizards aren't married to any decision yet, claiming that he'll always keep an ear out for outside offers.

The GMs of the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, Michael Winger and Danny Ainge, are “open” to trading down from the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively, per @JakeLFischer.



“Winger told me directly that the Wizards will at least consider trading down. … Ainge also told me he… pic.twitter.com/NIryriEsJh — APHoops (@APH00PS) May 11, 2026

The Utah Jazz immediately sprang up as a likely trade candidate, given their years-long ties to favored top prospect AJ Dybantsa and the likelihood that he'll remain just outside of their reach. But when we combine last year's odd Ace Bailey storyline with Washington's previous track record as a leak-proof operation, there's little reason to think that such a deal will come together anytime soon.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

As close as he's characteristically kept his cards to the chest, Dawkins has provided even less rumor possibilities to the media.

He played the Winger role last year when the Wizards infamously plummeted to their worst-case scenario at No. 6, but completely sat out of the drama this year. Per his own account, he and his scouts passed up the drama of the ceremony completely by playing some pickup hoops through the news drop, waiting for an aid to interrupt him during his workout with the necessary update. Once he got his news fix, his game resumed with newfound excitement.

GM Will Dawkins didn't even watch the lottery (Via @JunksRadio) 😭😭



"We rented a gym and played pick up basketball instead... people got excited" pic.twitter.com/iJ6wWGswFA — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) May 11, 2026

As aggravating as the last few drafts were to D.C. sports fans desperate to locate that rebuilding centerpiece, the Wizards' decision-makers now have the luxury of choosing who'll receive top-billing among their expansive young corps.

Prospects like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Will Riley make for a promising bed of depth and talent for the next draftee to grow alongside and elevate, alleviating some of the pressure that the scouting team may be feeling if they find their guy lower down in the consensus draft order. If they spot value where no one else is looking, a trade into the depths of the lottery could realistically follow.

The fan base has been blindsided before, whether it be by an unfortunate lottery result or by the franchise's own volition in the form of a surprising trade. Now, everyone else is right back to waiting by their phones in anticipating their next move, while Dawkins and Winger may as well do their due diligence unbothered while waiting for calls to come pouring in.

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