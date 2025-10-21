Which Wizards Will Take a Backseat This Season?

Kyshawn George sophomore leap incoming…



6'8—6'10 wingspan, LEGIT shooting potential. Over his last 25 games, hit 38.8% on 5.4 3PA per game. He's got a big, strong, developing frame, a quick trigger, & can pass. Good spacing feel for a young player. Watch out for him this year. pic.twitter.com/HpQEcmWVPY