Which Wizards Will Take a Backseat This Season?
Despite having one of the worst rosters on paper heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Washington Wizards have found themselves with a surplus of high-end shot creators.From proven veterans who have earned their shots, to young players looking to make a name for themselves — the Wizards have no shortage of guys who can go get a bucket.
Although it is great to have multiple guys to lean back on in tight predicaments, the Wizards will still have to figure out how to fit guys into smaller roles. Every player on the team cant be the focal point of the offense at all times. As a result, some Wizards are going to have to take a backseat. It's difficult to know who will play what role exactly, but head coach Brian Keefe and the rest of the Wizards gave a solid preview at what the season will look like.
Go-To Guys
Even though its fun to have a team full of guys who can create shots, every good team has a select few players that they can rely on for production night in and night out. In the Wizards case, Those guys will likely be CJ McCollum, Keyshawn George and Alex Sarr.
The reason why these three stand out as Washingtons go-to guys is because of their complementary skillsets. McCollum andGeorge are capable of handling the majority of shot creation in the first unit, and will be able to utilize Sarr has a play finisher. Along with being a play finisher, Sarr showed some intriguing passing upside in the ladder half of last season, specifically out of the short roll. If coach Keefe can find a smooth symphony between those three, the Wizards could find themselves with a sneaky good first unit.
Secondary Creators
The secondary creators tab is where the Wizards roster begins to look a bit more jumbled. Washington has a plethora of guys who are capable of running offense or scoring in bunches, but only a few guys on the team will be given the leash to do so. This season, it appears as if Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and Khris Middleton will handle this load.
The sell for each of these three in this role is fairly simple. Carrington will likely be the team's starting point guard, forcing him to be a guy with a high usage rate. On a similar notion, Johnson was someone that the Wizards invested a high draft pick on, under the impression that he could provide them with high end scoring. Johsnon may not be near the same level of playmaker as others on the team, but his scoring prowess alone will be enough for him to handle secondary creation duties.
Middleton is someone who is right on the edge of this group and could very easily be bumped out. He has noticeably taken steps back in recent years due to injury and age, resulting in him being incapable of handling a huge offensive burden. With that said, Middleton still possess some of the best scoring instincts on the team, allowing him to still be a positive contributor night in and night out.
The Best of the Rest
The remainder of the Wizards roster either consists of player on the fringe of taking a step up into a bigger role, or guys who have yet to prove themselves at the NBA level. Cam Whitmore and Bilal Coulibaly have proven capable of make an impact at the NBA level in their own ways. However, neither of them have proven the ability to handle big offensive burdens. This season will serve as a great opportunity for both men to prove themselves, but as of now the jury is still out.
Will Riley and AJ Johnson are the only other Wizards who have flashed lead or secondary creator ability. Both men are very talented, yet unproven players who in time could devlop. However, as it stands, both have a lot of improving to do before they can reach that upper echelon of players.
The rest of the Wizards roster is rounded out by specialists and role players. Thats not to say that any of them aren't talented players, they just haven't shown the necessary skills to be trusted with the ball in their hands in high leverage moments. Of course, one of them could prove themselves this season and emerge as a star talent, but as of now, the roster is fairly set in stone.
