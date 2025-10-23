Inside the Numbers of Wizards' 65th NBA Season
The Washington Wizards just tipped off their 65th NBA season with a road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Since 1961, the franchise has been in existence, but hasn't always been known as the Wizards. Much less, they haven't always called Washington, D.C., their home, either. As the NBA's first-ever expansion team, the Wizards were called the Chicago Packers and then the Zephyrs, respectively, in their first two seasons.
Just like last year, the original Wizards team won only 18 games. It wasn't until 1963 that the team became the Baltimore Bullets. They did not change the name again until the 1973-74 season, when the franchise spent one season as the Capitol Bullets.
After that, the team was known as the Washington Bullets through the mid-90s. They finally became the Wizards for the 1997-98 NBA season.
With 65 years of rich history, and some not so much, here's a look back at some of the numbers over the years for the Washington Wizards.
65 Wins a Season?
This would be a no. Sadly, the closest that the Wizards have gotten to 65 wins was in the 1974-75 NBA season. That year, the franchise had a record of 60-22, the best record ever for any Washington team in the league.
65 Points in a Game?
This hasn't ever happened in franchise history, either. However, two players for the Wizards were just five points away.
Gilbert Arenas racked up 60 points in an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers a week before Christmas in 2006.
More recently, Bradley Beal posted 60 points in a game for Washington, too, doing so on January 6, 2021 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
65% From the Floor?
While no Washington player has ever posted a field goal percentage of 65% or higher, Jordan Poole did accomplish this feat in an overtime loss in 2024,
Daniel Gafford averaged better than 65% from the floor during his brief tenure with the Wizards. That's happened throughout Gafford's entire career, including the two full seasons and two half seasons with the Wizards. In 2019, Washington (as a team) had shot 65% from the floor or better at least three times.
The team as a whole in 1965?
At this time, the team was the Baltimore Bullets now for more than one season. In 1965, the team made a fairly significant trade that sent Rod Thorn, Terry Dischinger, and Don Kojis to the Detroit Pistons for Bob Ferry, Bailey Howell, in addition to Don Ohl and Wali Jones.
The Bullets made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They went as far as the Finals, losing 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hopefully, the Wizards can do their best impersonation of the 1965 team and not only make the postseason, but also get back to the NBA Finals.
