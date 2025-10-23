Inside The Wizards

Inside the Numbers of Wizards' 65th NBA Season

As their 65th season in the NBA begins, the Washington Wizards have had that number be a factor in many of their moments over the years.

Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view a jersey worn by Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view a jersey worn by Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards just tipped off their 65th NBA season with a road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since 1961, the franchise has been in existence, but hasn't always been known as the Wizards. Much less, they haven't always called Washington, D.C., their home, either. As the NBA's first-ever expansion team, the Wizards were called the Chicago Packers and then the Zephyrs, respectively, in their first two seasons.

Even before the Washington Wizards, the team was the Baltimore Bullets. Walt Bellamy was with them as the Chicago Packers.
Feb 1964; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Bullets center Walt Bellamy (8) stretches for a loose ball against the New York Knicks. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Just like last year, the original Wizards team won only 18 games. It wasn't until 1963 that the team became the Baltimore Bullets. They did not change the name again until the 1973-74 season, when the franchise spent one season as the Capitol Bullets.

After that, the team was known as the Washington Bullets through the mid-90s. They finally became the Wizards for the 1997-98 NBA season.

With 65 years of rich history, and some not so much, here's a look back at some of the numbers over the years for the Washington Wizards.

The 1974-75 Balitmore Bullets has the franchise's highest season win total of 60 wins, five short of 65.
Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks head coach Hubie Brown talks to Baltimore Bullets center Wes Unseld (left) at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

65 Wins a Season?

This would be a no. Sadly, the closest that the Wizards have gotten to 65 wins was in the 1974-75 NBA season. That year, the franchise had a record of 60-22, the best record ever for any Washington team in the league.

Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, guard Bradley Beal was five points shy of scoring 60 in a game for the Washington Wizards.
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) walks on the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

65 Points in a Game?

This hasn't ever happened in franchise history, either. However, two players for the Wizards were just five points away.

Gilbert Arenas racked up 60 points in an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers a week before Christmas in 2006.

More recently, Bradley Beal posted 60 points in a game for Washington, too, doing so on January 6, 2021 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Former Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford averaged better than 65% in both full seasons & the two half seasons in D.C.
Dec 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

65% From the Floor?

While no Washington player has ever posted a field goal percentage of 65% or higher, Jordan Poole did accomplish this feat in an overtime loss in 2024,

Daniel Gafford averaged better than 65% from the floor during his brief tenure with the Wizards. That's happened throughout Gafford's entire career, including the two full seasons and two half seasons with the Wizards. In 2019, Washington (as a team) had shot 65% from the floor or better at least three times.

The 1965 NBA Finals featured a first-time playoff team in the Baltimore Bullets against Jerry West & the Los Angeles Lakers.
Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Bullets guard Wali Jones (24) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Leroy Ellis (25) at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

The team as a whole in 1965?

At this time, the team was the Baltimore Bullets now for more than one season. In 1965, the team made a fairly significant trade that sent Rod Thorn, Terry Dischinger, and Don Kojis to the Detroit Pistons for Bob Ferry, Bailey Howell, in addition to Don Ohl and Wali Jones.

The Bullets made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They went as far as the Finals, losing 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hopefully, the Wizards can do their best impersonation of the 1965 team and not only make the postseason, but also get back to the NBA Finals.

