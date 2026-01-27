Wizards' Second-Year Guard Misses Rising Stars Game

The Washington Wizards are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, so it's natural that they should have a few players in the Rising Stars Game.

The pool of sophomores, rookies, and G-League players was made, and the Wizards were all over it. For the sophomores, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George made it, and for the rookies, Tre Johnson was the lone Wizards rookie to make it.

There is one name notably left off for the Wizards, though. That is Bub Carrington. Carrington made it last season as a rookie, but did not this season as a sophomore and a vital piece to this Wizards rebuild.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Stats

Carrington did enough to usually make the Rising Stars Game. The second-year point guard is putting up 9.9 points per game on 40.5% shooting from distance, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA by percentage. He is also putting up 4.7 assists a night, a slight increase compared to last season.

The problem is that he rarely started this season. The reason is that the Wizards were trying to boost CJ McCollum's trade value. Once he was traded, there was a clear uptick in Carrington's production. Carrington also went through a slump at the beginning of the season, which did not help his case.

Since December, though, Carrington has been on a tear. He is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game on 41.7% shooting. Clearly, since the trade, he has played like a different player while getting out of this slump.

Carrington Can Still Make It

The good thing is that there is still a path for Carrington to make the Rising Stars Game. Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder guard, made the game instead. Mitchell, though, is injured with an abdominal strain and is currently out with no time frame. This means the Thunder guard may not be healthy enough to play.

Bub Carrington was not selected to be in the Rising Stars game. However, he could make it due to injuries. Currently, Ajay Mitchell is out with an abdominal strain, so it is not a guarantee that Mitchell will play. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 26, 2026

This means he will need a replacement. Carrington is arguably the best option among the sophomore guards. If this were to happen, it would not only instill confidence in the Wizards' guard but also in the front office.

With Trae Young now on the team, Carrington is more than likely stuck in a sixth-man role. So, building his confidence and trusting the front office are huge. It is not a given that Carrington can still make it, as Mitchell could get healthy in the next three weeks. The league might also decide on a different guard to take his spot. Still, this does not mean that Carrington has no path to Los Angeles for the festivities.

