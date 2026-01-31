Wizards Guard Receives Sixth Straight DNP in Loss to Lakers

The Washington Wizards' two-game win streak was snapped at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, losing 111–142. Washington was by no means expected to win, or even compete in this game, considering their track record thus far in the 2025–26 season, and on top of that, the Wizards were missing multiple key contributors.

Arguably, the most surprising thing to happen in this game had nothing to do with anything on the court; however, as second-year guard AJ Johnson got his sixth consecutive coach’s DNP, a confusing sight considering Washington’s extensive injury report over said time period.

Inconsistent Opportunity

The 21-year-old guard’s play this season hasn’t exactly been the epitome of great basketball, as he is averaging just 1.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists a game, but some may argue that the biggest reason for his struggles is his inconsistent playing time.

The Wizards have assigned AJ Johnson and Skal Labissiere to the Capital City Go-Go, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/9S885rUuZS — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 30, 2026

Johnson has spent the entirety of this season bouncing between the Capital City Go-Go and the top club team, allocating his effort into two different spots. He is in a tough spot as of now, however, as his abilities are likely too good to be properly utilized at the G-League level, but not good enough to be a hefty contributor at the NBA level.

Patient Past

However, these concerns shouldn’t really factor in, considering the Wizards are in no rush to win games and have given Johnson a long leash in the past. Just last season, he appeared in 22 games for Washington after his trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, even starting in 11 of said games. Johnson averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 assists a game in a Wizards uniform last season as well, showcasing flashes of his highly touted young talent.

Now, a year later, with Washington seemingly in a very similar spot as last season, Johnson isn’t receiving nearly the same amount of opportunity to thrive, raising the question as to what his future in D.C. looks like. Many have begun to speculate that he could be thrown into a trade at the deadline as a sweetener, hoping to be the cherry on top to receive an extra asset in return.

Jan 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (4) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Others speculate that Washington is just being patient with him, waiting for the right time to truly let him off his tight leash and thrive in a stakeless situation. Either way the cookie crumbles, it goes without saying that Johnson’s tenure with the Wizards has been confusing thus far and seemingly directionless.

The young guard has built a cult-like following amongst fans in the District as well, adding even more pressure to the coaching staff to give answers about his inconsistent opportunity. With that said, fans have yet to be vindicated, leaving the question looming on how they plan on utilizing the young prospect.

