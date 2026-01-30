Wizards Rookie's Stellar Play Continues to Fly Under-the-Radar

Most fans around the league, and especially in the District, have become aware of the onslaught of young talent that the Washington Wizards have. Between the freakish physical tools of Alex Sarr, the stellar shooting ability of Tre Johnson, and the undeniable talent of Kyshawn George, it’s easy for the spotlight to get caught up on just a few names.

However, one young Wizard has seemingly slipped through the cracks of that spotlight this season, despite putting together an impressive rookie campaign thus far. 24-year-old rookie Jamir Watkins may not have the flashiest game or the sexiest skillset, but his impact on each and every game is undeniable — even to the untrained eye.

Beyond the Box Score

On paper, 3.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game doesn’t scream impact player, especially considering his subpar shooting splits that even out to less than 55% true shooting. However, Watkins was never drafted to be a stellar offensive talent. Although he has some really intriguing offensive tools that could develop into a well-rounded skillset, his calling card has always been on the defensive end.

On numerous occasions this season, Watkins has been checked into a game with the sole purpose of guarding an opposing team’s star player — a rare task for a rookie to pick up. He’s had his ups and downs in the process, as does anyone else against the best players in the world, but overall his impact continues to land as a net positive.

Recent Performance

Although Watkins has been relatively impactful over the course of the entire year, in recent games he has taken it up a notch and has been rewarded in the process. In his most recent matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Watkins couldn’t really get it going on the offensive end, finishing with just 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field. Instead of getting down on himself and letting his slump affect his game, Watkins did what he does best and reallocated his frustration to the defensive end.

He finished the game with a season-high 9 rebounds to go along with a block and a steal. Watkins was once again all over the floor, deflecting passes, cutting off driving lanes, and causing havoc overall that kept Washington in control until the final buzzer. This wasn’t a one-off game either, as he recently had a career-high 11 points to go along with 6 rebounds and a whopping 7 stocks.

Watkins’ overall impact on a night-to-night basis might be limited right now as he is still figuring out the kinks on the offensive end. However, if he can develop any resemblance of an outside shot, the Wizards coaching staff is going to be very hard-pressed to keep him off the floor for extended periods.

