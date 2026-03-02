Trae Young to Make Wizards Debut Against Jazz

In a day full of excitement regarding Trae Young, the news continues to pile on.

First, it was the report of Young and the Washington Wizards expected to agree to a contract extension. This ruled out any speculation of whether Young will be a long-term player for the team or flipped again next season.

Then the big news came in a few hours after that report. Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Young will make his Wizards debut on March 5 against the Utah Jazz at home.

Washington Wizards star Trae Young will make his team debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz at home. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2026

Young Making Wizards Debut

It was speculated and rumored that Young may not play at all this season for the Wizards. It was not a bad idea either, as the team is trying to tank, and Young has been battling an injury. This speculation has now been put to rest, as Young will at least play this game for the Wizards.

This season, the point guard from Oklahoma is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game. This is arguably the worst season of his career, even dating back to his rookie season. Young is shooting a poor 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from distance. The only upside to his season has been the decreased turnover rate, as he is turning the ball over at a career-low 2.6 times per game.

The game Young is making his debut in makes sense to some degree, but also does not. The Jazz are also a team that needs to finish with a bottom-four record in the league to guarantee they keep their pick. With the Jazz having both Jaren Jackson Jr. and potentially Lauri Markkanen out for that game, the Wizards have a chance to win.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) watches from the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, this is also a low-risk game where Young can play on a minutes restriction. He should come back against one of the worst teams in the NBA instead of a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Detroit Pistons. The game against the Jazz is the perfect opportunity for Young to get acclimated to his future teammates, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson.

Alex Sarr may still be injured for this game, though, so seeing those two play together may have to wait. However, being able tosee him on the court and start building chemistry with his teammates will be big for next season. There is also no update on the timetable for Anthony Davis's return. It should also be presumed that Young will start, meaning Bub Carrington may be moved back to the bench.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!