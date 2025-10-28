Wizards vs. 76ers Could Influence Rookie of the Year Odds
The Washington Wizards third regular season matchup of the season versus the Philadelphia 76ers holds more implications than a typical game. Beyond being a matchup between two of the higher powered offenses in the NBA thus far, both Philadelphia and Washington have players that could contend for Rookie of the Year.
Historic Starts
Although Tre Johnson and VJ Edgecombe are in different situations, both have found a way to leave historical marks early on. Johnson came out of the gates swinging, having the best scoring debut for a Wizards rookie in over 30 years. Since then, he has only continued his momentum, eclipsing a 17 point per game scoring average through his first three games — second best total in Washington.
Edgecombe, on the other hand, has been easily the most productive rookie thus far. Through three games, he is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, including a 34 point, 7 rebound outburst in his debut. He has made it his mission to squash his doubters, dominating competition and looking like an early favorite for ROTY.
Situational Dependence
Both Edgecombe and Johnson have been tasked with huge loads for their teams right away. When on the floor, Johnson is often tasked with being the team's go-to scorer, giving him the opportunity to hunt his shots. Johnson's ability to get to his spots quickly, and rise up with confidence, gives Washington the trust needed to put the ball into his hands consistently. Johnson’s lethal shooting ability has forced defenses to close out to him hard, opening up a plethora of opportunities for him as a downhill attacker.
Edgecombe has done his part in stepping up in the absence of injured 76ers, accepting a larger scorer role than expected early on. He has done a great job at playing off of Tyrese Maxey, hunting opportunities that open up because of his scoring gravity.
Unlike Johnson, Edgecombe's role may diminish over the course of the season, as the 76ers clear their health problems up. If that does transpire, it could be a perfect time for Johnson to jump Edgecombe in the ROTY race, battling for the top spot amongst other rookies.
Matchup Implications
It's no secret that awards voters love to favor the head to head matchups. It is both an easy way to gauge what player has more impact on the game, along with being a testament to their ability to rise to the moment. It is, of course, very early on in the season, so there is no real race for this award thus far. However, a strong performance by either player could leave lingering effects come time for final ballots.
