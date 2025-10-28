Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. 76ers Could Influence Rookie of the Year Odds

An early season matchup for the Washington Wizards could leave lingering implications for a certain award.

Owen Jury

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) attempts a dunk over Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) attempts a dunk over Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards third regular season matchup of the season versus the Philadelphia 76ers holds more implications than a typical game. Beyond being a matchup between two of the higher powered offenses in the NBA thus far, both Philadelphia and Washington have players that could contend for Rookie of the Year.  

Historic Starts

Although Tre Johnson and VJ Edgecombe are in different situations, both have found a way to leave historical marks early on. Johnson came out of the gates swinging, having the best scoring debut for a Wizards rookie in over 30 years. Since then, he has only continued his momentum, eclipsing a 17 point per game scoring average through his first three games — second best total in Washington. 

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) drives the basket in front to Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Edgecombe, on the other hand, has been easily the most productive rookie thus far. Through three games, he is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, including a 34 point, 7 rebound outburst in his debut. He has made it his mission to squash his doubters, dominating competition and looking like an early favorite for ROTY. 

Situational Dependence 

Both Edgecombe and Johnson have been tasked with huge loads for their teams right away. When on the floor, Johnson is often tasked with being the team's go-to scorer, giving him the opportunity to hunt his shots. Johnson's ability to get to his spots quickly, and rise up with confidence, gives Washington the trust needed to put the ball into his hands consistently. Johnson’s lethal shooting ability has forced defenses to close out to him hard, opening up a plethora of opportunities for him as a downhill attacker. 

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) wrestle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Edgecombe has done his part in stepping up in the absence of injured 76ers, accepting a larger scorer role than expected early on. He has done a great job at playing off of Tyrese Maxey, hunting opportunities that open up because of his scoring gravity.

Unlike Johnson, Edgecombe's role may diminish over the course of the season, as the 76ers clear their health problems up. If that does transpire, it could be a perfect time for Johnson to jump Edgecombe in the ROTY race, battling for the top spot amongst other rookies. 

Matchup Implications

It's no secret that awards voters love to favor the head to head matchups. It is both an easy way to gauge what player has more impact on the game, along with being a testament to their ability to rise to the moment. It is, of course, very early on in the season, so there is no real race for this award thus far. However, a strong performance by either player could leave lingering effects come time for final ballots.  

