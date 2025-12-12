Wizards Receive Injury Updates Ahead of Cavaliers Matchup

The Washington Wizards have been playing without most of their big-playmakers due to injuries. First, it was Alex Sarr constantly coming off and on the injury report, then it was Corey Kispert suffering an injury, sidelining him for weeks, then Bilal Coulibaly suffering the same fate as his fellow forward. Khris Middleton has also seen himself bouncing on and off the injury report ahead of games. Ahead of their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, they get the sixth-overall pick in this last draft back in action.

Tre Johnson is off the Injury Report

Tre Johnson was notably left off the Wizards' injury report ahead of their matchup after the long break. The team is facing a Cavs team with championship aspirations this season, so it will be an all-hands-on-deck game. This means even though it is his first game back in a few weeks, Johnson will more than likely start and see ample time.

The Wizards won a few games in Johnson's absence, but they could have won more if he had been available. So far this season, the rookie is averaging 11.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting from distance. Johnson is also bringing in three rebounds per game. The former Texas Longhorn has appeared in only 15 games so far, but has started four of them. This Cavs game could be the fifth start of his young NBA career.

Even though Johnson was taken off the injury report, the list is still stacked to the brim. This is going to make this matchup tough to win, but if the team can keep it close, it will serve as a good sign. The injury report goes as follows:

Injur Report Heading Into the Game

QUESTIONABLE:

Malaki Branham

OUT:

Alex Sarr

Bilal Coulibaly

Corey Kispert

Khris Middleton

The biggest question heading into the game is whether Cam Whitmore sees himself back in the rotation. If you need a refresher on why this is even a question, here is the whole debacle explained. In the last game the Wizards played, Cam Whitmore received a DNP (did not play), even though he was made available moments before gametime. After the match, Brian Keefe explained this was due to internal reasons. A day later, a report came out that Whitmore was intentionally missing practice. The team and Keefe both denied this. The team issued a press release about the situation, and Keefe explained it on a DC radio station.

To be perfectly clear, the report appears false, and Whitmore was sick on the day he allegedly missed, according to the report. If this team wants success, though, and give the fanbase a reason to show up and cheer them on, then Whitmore needs to play. Not only is he a DMV guy, but he is also one of the team's better players. So it is not only Johnson returning to the rotation, but potentially Whitmore as well.

